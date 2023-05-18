Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Set to Face Record EU Privacy Fine Related to Data Transfer of Facebook Users

Meta Set to Face Record EU Privacy Fine Related to Data Transfer of Facebook Users

Meta last year warned that an order to ban the mechanism it uses to transfer data could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2023 00:08 IST
Meta Set to Face Record EU Privacy Fine Related to Data Transfer of Facebook Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-US data transfer agreement was invalid

Highlights
  • The penalty will be higher than the previous record EUR 746 million
  • EU regulators led by Ireland's Helen Dixon have been finalising a ban
  • Irish DPC had 1 month to make an order blocking Facebook's data flows

Meta Platforms is set to face a record European Union privacy fine related to data transfer of Facebook's EU users to US servers for failing to comply with a warning by a top EU court, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The penalty will be higher than the previous record EUR 746 million (nearly Rs. 6,660 crore) fine for Amazon.com, according to the sources.

Meta declined to comment, while the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

EU regulators led by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon have been finalising a ban on the legal tool used by Facebook to transfer European user data because of concerns US intelligence agencies could access the information.

In April, they said the Irish DPC had one month to make an order blocking Facebook's transatlantic data flows. The ban could be in place by mid-May.

Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-US data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns.

Meta last year warned that an order to ban the mechanism it uses to transfer data from Europe to the United States could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms joined the generative AI product race this week, saying it would begin testing artificial intelligence-powered ad tools that can create content like image backgrounds and variations of written text.

A select group of advertisers will be invited to experiment with the tools in a "testing playground" that the company is calling the AI Sandbox, Meta executives said at a press event in New York.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, EU privacy fine, EU Facebook users, data transfer
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Hopeful to Provide 35 Percent Customer Payout
Meta India's Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra Announces Resignation

Related Stories

Meta Set to Face Record EU Privacy Fine Related to Data Transfer of Facebook Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  3. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  5. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  6. OnePlus 12 Key Specifications Including Camera, SoC Tipped: Check Here
  7. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  8. Apple Debuts Live Speech, Personal Voice and More for iPhone, iPad, Mac
  9. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta India's Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra Announces Resignation
  2. Meta Set to Face Record EU Privacy Fine Related to Data Transfer of Facebook Users
  3. Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Hopeful to Provide 35 Percent Customer Payout
  4. Google Says in Compliance With CCI Order Regarding Play Store's Payments Policy
  5. Tesla Said to Have Proposed to Set Up Unit in India for Domestic Sale, Export
  6. Tencent to Cut Cloud Services Prices by Up to 40 Percent to Match Rivals
  7. Instagram GIF Comments on Posts, Reels Begins Rolling Out to All Users: How It Works
  8. India Being Urged to Restore UPI Access for Users of Crypto Exchanges: Report
  9. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Could Use Similar Design, May Use Same Rear Cameras as Oppo Find X6
  10. Apple Schedules 'Special Evening Activity' at WWDC Amid Mixed Reality Headset Launch Rumours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.