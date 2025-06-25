Oppo Reno 14F 5G was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The new Oppo Reno series smartphone comes in three colourways with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The Oppo Reno 14F 5G boasts a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It has a 6.57-inch display and carries up to 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 14F 5G Price, Availability

The Oppo Reno 14F 5G comes in Glossy Pink, Luminous Green, and Opal Blue colour options. Price details of the phone were not listed on the company's official Taiwan website at the time of writing. However, it is currently listed for sale on the e-commerce website TW Forwardmall with a price tag of NTD 14,300 (roughly Rs. 41,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models of the Oppo Reno 14F 5G are priced at NTD 15,200 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and NTD 22,700 (roughly Rs. 65,000), respectively.

Oppo Reno 14F 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo Reno 14F 5G runs on Android 15 with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with Adreno A710 GPU. The handset packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 14F 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and autofocus. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. It offers AI-based photography features, like AI Flash Livephoto, AI Flash Image. The handset has a 4,290mm sq vapour chamber area for thermal management.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 14F 5G include 5G, Bluetooth, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports face unlock feature as well. Onboard sensors include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

The Oppo Reno 14F 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It measures 158.12 x 74.97 x 7.78mm and weighs around 180 grams. The phone is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

