Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 14F 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 14F 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 14F 5G has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 15:32 IST
Oppo Reno 14F 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14F 5G is launched in Glossy Pink, Luminous Green, and Opal Blue shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14F 5G has a triple rear camera unit
  • It has a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The Reno 14F 5G offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 14F 5G was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The new Oppo Reno series smartphone comes in three colourways with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The Oppo Reno 14F 5G boasts a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It has a 6.57-inch display and carries up to 12GB of RAM. 

Oppo Reno 14F 5G Price, Availability

The Oppo Reno 14F 5G comes in Glossy Pink, Luminous Green, and Opal Blue colour options. Price details of the phone were not listed on the company's official Taiwan website at the time of writing. However, it is currently listed for sale on the e-commerce website TW Forwardmall with a price tag of NTD 14,300 (roughly Rs. 41,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models of the Oppo Reno 14F 5G are priced at NTD 15,200 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and NTD 22,700 (roughly Rs. 65,000), respectively. 

Oppo Reno 14F 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo Reno 14F 5G runs on Android 15 with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with Adreno A710 GPU. The handset packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 14F 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and autofocus. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. It offers AI-based photography features, like AI Flash Livephoto, AI Flash Image. The handset has a 4,290mm sq vapour chamber area for thermal management. 

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 14F 5G include 5G, Bluetooth, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports face unlock feature as well. Onboard sensors include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

The Oppo Reno 14F 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It measures 158.12 x 74.97 x 7.78mm and weighs around 180 grams. The phone is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 14F 5G, Oppo Reno 14F 5G Price, Oppo Reno 14F 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Be Available for Purchase in India on June 27
iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images
Oppo Reno 14F 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Vibe DV TV Launched in India With 4K QLED Screen, Integrated Soundbar
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch
  3. BSNL Launches Portal for Doorstep Delivery of SIM Cards
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With IP68 Rating Launched
  6. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  7. Google's Pixel 10 to Reportedly Skip These Features
  8. The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?
  9. You Can Now Generate Realistic AI Voiceovers With ElevenLabs' Mobile App
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Camera Design Spotted: Here's What It Might Look Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Introduces Gemini Robotics On-Device AI Model, Can Adapt to Different Types of Robots
  2. Oppo Reno 14F 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Be Available for Purchase in India on June 27
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images
  5. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  6. ElevenLabs Launches AI Text-to-Speech Generation App for Android and iOS
  7. Google Chrome for Android Now Lets You Move Address Bar to the Bottom of the App
  8. Honor Magic V5 Battery Capacity Teased; Alleged Unboxing Video Suggests Specifications
  9. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »