Meta to Discontinue "Facebook News" Feature in UK, France, Germany: Here's Why

Facebook will not form new commercial deals for news content on "Facebook News", nor offer product innovations for news publishers in these countries.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 5 September 2023 21:13 IST
Facebook News is a dedicated tab in the bookmarks section of the Facebook app

Highlights
  • "Facebook News" curates a feed of news articles on the platform
  • Meta has come under increasing pressure from lawmakers around the world
  • Meta started blocking news on its platforms for all users in Canada

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it will discontinue the "Facebook News" feature on its social media app in the UK, France and Germany, later this year.

Users will still be able to view links to news articles and European news publishers will continue to have access to their Facebook accounts and pages after the change is implemented in December, Meta said.

However, Facebook will not form new commercial deals for news content on "Facebook News", nor offer product innovations for news publishers in these countries.

"Facebook News", which curates a feed of news articles, is a dedicated tab in the bookmarks section of the Facebook app.

"News makes up less than 3 percent of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed, so news discovery is a small part of the Facebook experience for the vast majority of people," Meta said in a blog post.

Along with Big Tech peer Alphabet, the company has come under increasing pressure from lawmakers around the world to share a higher percentage of its advertising revenue with news publishers. 

Meta has started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay news publishers. Australia implemented a similar law in 2021.

In its blog, Meta said that the new announcement comes as a part of the company to enhance the products and services. It believes that users do not come to Facebook to gather news and political content, but rather use the platform as a means to connect with people and discover new opportunities.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Facebook, Facebook News, Meta, Instagram
