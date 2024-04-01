Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third Party Fact Checking Programme in India

Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in India

After the partnership with PTI, Meta now has joined hands with 12 third-party fact checkers in India.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 18:31 IST
Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian fact-checkers cover content in a total of 16 Indian languages

Highlights
  • Meta only partners with IFCN certified fact-checkers
  • Fact-checkers identify and review misinformation across Meta platforms
  • Meta says it has partnered with nearly 100 fact-checkers globally
Advertisement

Meta has joined hands with the Press Trust of India (PTI) to mitigate viral misinformation on its platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads. As part of the collaboration, PTI will become an independent fact-checker for the company and help in identifying, reviewing, and rating misinformation. With this move, Meta now has partnered with 12 fact-checking agencies in India and has a coverage over content in 16 Indian languages. Notably, the announcement came just days before the start of India's general elections.

In a press release dated April 1, Meta announced the partnership and said, “Today, we are expanding our third-party fact-checking program in India to include Press Trust of India (PTI), a dedicated fact-checking unit within the newswire's editorial department. The partnership will enable PTI to identify, review and rate content as misinformation across Meta platforms.”

With this partnership, Meta now has 12 fact-checking partners in India including AFP- Hub, The Quint, NewsChecker, India Today Fact Check, Factly, and more. The social media giant said this has now made India the country with the most third-party fact-checking partners globally across Meta. The company also has an extensive coverage over regional language content with 16 Indian languages covered by the partners besides English, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and more.

Meta's fact-checking programme started in 2016 with an aim to address the problem of viral misinformation, and in particular hoaxes that have no basis in fact. The third-party fact-checking partners keep tabs on such viral content and both identify, rate, and review them. Whenever a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false, altered, or partly false, the company claims to reduce its distribution so that fewer people see it. Additionally, it also notifies users that are trying to share such content about the fact-checker's rating and adds a warning label that links to the partner's article with more information about the topic.

The company highlighted that it only collaborates with agencies that are certified through the non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). Meta now has nearly 100 fact-checking partners globally that review and rate misinformation in more than 60 languages.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Fact checking
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Biktub, Thailand’s Biggest Crypto Exchange, Hiring Advisers for 2025 IPO

Related Stories

Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price in India, Chipset Details Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest These Design Changes
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Goes Official
  6. Realme 12+: A Plus All Around
  7. Redmi Turbo 3 to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  8. Redmi A3x May Launch in India Soon; Spotted Online
  9. PhonePe Will Now Let Indian Travellers Make UPI Payments in UAE: Details
  10. Poco Announces HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See Eligible Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Working on a Super App for Financial Services
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Series, Vivo X100 Series Confirmed to Support 5.5G Networks
  3. Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in India
  4. Biktub, Thailand’s Biggest Crypto Exchange, Hiring Advisers for 2025 IPO
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 SE TENAA Listing Shows Design; Model Spotted on Geekbench
  6. WhatsApp's Chat Lock Feature Might Soon Extend to Linked Devices
  7. Poco Announces Xiaomi HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See List of Eligible Phones
  8. Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music
  9. Crypto Bull Run Spikes Number of Web3-Focussed Funds as Startups Swarm for Funding, Guidance
  10. Samsung's Bixby Assistant Could Soon Get Smarter Thanks to Generative AI Features: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »