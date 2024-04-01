WhatsApp released the Chat Lock feature last year. This feature let users place their chats in a hidden folder that can be only accessed via secured passcodes, fingerprints or face ID. Meta unveiled this feature to improve the security and privacy protection on WhatsApp. Now, the social media giant is reportedly looking to extend the Chat Lock functionality to linked devices. A future update of WhatsApp is said to bring the feature for linked devices. This update has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.8.4.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo claimed that WhatsApp is working on a locked chats feature for linked devices and it will be available in a future update. The publication has spotted a reference about the upcoming feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.8.4 update that is available via the Google Play Beta programme.

The rumoured locked chats feature is not available for testers now but the report included a preview of the functionality. As per the shared screenshot, the app will allow users to set up secret codes to access chats on linked devices. The secret code will need to be set up from the primary device by heading to Chat Lock Settings>Secret Code option.

As mentioned, WhatsApp rolled out a new Chat Lock feature in May 2023 and this feature is currently limited to primary devices. It offers users more control over their personal and group chats. Notifications from the locked chats will neither show the sender's name, nor the message preview. Users can view these hidden conversations in a separate locked chat folder that can only be accessed via a passcode, fingerprint, and face ID.

Meta's developers are constantly rolling out new and upcoming features to WhatsApp through the beta channel. It is reportedly working on enabling international payments via its in-app Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service. Further, WhatsApp for Android is reportedly getting a new feature to set the upload quality of images and videos directly via Settings.

