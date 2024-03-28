Technology News
  Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Delayed to 2027, Vision Pro Engineers to Work on First Foldable: Report

Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Delayed to 2027, Vision Pro Engineers to Work on First Foldable: Report

Apple's first foldable phone was previously expected to debut in Q4 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 March 2024 19:31 IST
Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Delayed to 2027, Vision Pro Engineers to Work on First Foldable: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has actively applied for patents related to foldable displays

Highlights
  • The first foldable iPhone will reportedly be launched in 2027
  • Apple is said to be in the early stages of developing a foldable iPhone
  • A foldable iPad is also said to be in the pipeline for a 2027 release
Apple released the Vision Pro last month and the Cupertino-based tech giant seems to have shifted its focus to developing foldable smartphones after its first mixed-reality headset went on sale in the US. A new supply-chain report from Korea claims that the launch of Apple's first, long-rumoured foldable iPhone has been pushed to 2027. This corroborates recent leaks that also suggested a similar timeline. Some engineers previously working on Vision Pro reportedly have been moved to work on a folding iPhone or iPad project.

A report by Korean outlet AlphaBiz citing a company executive with knowledge of the matter, states that the launch of the foldable iPhone was adjusted from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027. The publication previously claimed that the foldable iPhone would debut in late 2026. The launch timeline was pushed back reportedly after considering the preparation for various items, including the supply of foldable displays.

Further, the report notes that major component manufacturers such as display suppliers are expected to proceed according to the company's original schedule, despite the delay. Apple is speculated to have undergone an internal personnel adjustment. The company has allegedly sent staff who have worked for Vision Pro to work on foldable devices. instead.

Apple is believed to be in the early stages of developing prototypes of at least two clamshell-style foldable iPhone models. They are not reportedly in the company's mass production plans for 2024 or 2025. The first foldable phone from the brand is said to feature a 6-inch external display and an 8-inch main display. The company is reportedly discussing supply orders with LG Display (LGD) and Samsung Display (SDC).

The iPhone maker has actively applied for patents related to foldable displays. It has reportedly approached at least one supplier in Asia for components related to two foldable ‌iPhone‌ models that come in different sizes. A foldable iPad is also said to be in the pipeline. It is said to carry a 20-inch display.

apple, Foldable iPhone, Apple Foldable, iPhone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Delayed to 2027, Vision Pro Engineers to Work on First Foldable: Report
