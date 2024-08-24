Technology News
English Edition

Microsoft to Host Cybersecurity Summit After CrowdStrike-Induced IT Outage

Microsoft will host a summit on September 10 at its headquarters as the first major step by the firm to address the issues that affected 8.5 million devices last month.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 August 2024 11:20 IST
Microsoft to Host Cybersecurity Summit After CrowdStrike-Induced IT Outage

Photo Credit: Reuters

CrowdStrike has lost about $9 billion of its market value since the outage

Highlights
  • A faulty update from CrowdStrike caused a global outage on July 19
  • The outage affected early 8.5 million Microsoft Windows devices
  • Microsoft will also invite government representatives to the summit
Advertisement

Microsoft said on Friday it would hold a summit in September to discuss steps to improve cybersecurity systems, after a faulty update from CrowdStrike caused a global IT outage last month.

The conference marks the first big step by Microsoft to address the issues that affected nearly 8.5 million Windows devices on July 19, disrupting operations across industries ranging from major airlines to banks and healthcare.

The event will be held on Sept. 10 at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company will invite government representatives to the gathering, it said in a blog.

"The CrowdStrike outage in July presents important lessons for us to apply as an ecosystem," Microsoft said.

The outage raised concerns that many organizations are not well prepared to implement contingency plans when a single point of failure such as an IT system, or a piece of software within it, goes down.

"We look forward to bringing our perspective to the discussions with Microsoft and industry and government stakeholders on the need for a more resilient ecosystem," a CrowdStrike spokesperson said when contacted for a comment.

Analysts have said the outage has exposed risks of dependence on single-vendor providing one-stop shop for security solutions.

CrowdStrike, which has lost about $9 billion of its market value since the outage, has been sued by shareholders, who said the cybersecurity company defrauded them by concealing how its inadequate software testing could cause the global disruption.

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines said it was pursuing legal claims against CrowdStrike and Microsoft, after the outage caused mass flight cancellations and cost the carrier at least $500 million.

CrowdStrike is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results after the U.S. market close on Aug. 28.

© Thomson Reuters 2024
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, CrowdStrike
Meta Cancels Plans for High-End Mixed-Reality Headset to Rival Apple Vision Pro: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft to Host Cybersecurity Summit After CrowdStrike-Induced IT Outage
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  2. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Could Launch Its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim on This Date
  4. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Neo, ThinkPhone 25Â Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Moto G Stylus (2025) Leaked Design Render Suggests Glossy Rear Panel
  7. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G May Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Same Same but Different?
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft to Host Cybersecurity Summit After CrowdStrike-Induced IT Outage
  2. Meta Cancels Plans for High-End Mixed-Reality Headset to Rival Apple Vision Pro: Report
  3. Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies
  5. Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September
  6. Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny
  7. Google Keep for Android Rolls Out AI-Powered Feature That Can Generate Lists for You
  8. Redmi 14C Launch Date, Design, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Debut on August 31
  9. Apple Patent Application Describes a Smart Ring That Can Control Multiple Devices
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Anniversary: ISRO Shares New Images of Pragyan Rover, Vikram Lander to Mark the Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »