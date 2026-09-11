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NPCI Launches UPI Tap & Pay, MyUPI With NFC Payments and AI-Powered Tools

MyUPI expands UPI Help with AI-based features covering payment records, AutoPay mandates, transaction disputes and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 13:37 IST
NPCI Launches UPI Tap & Pay, MyUPI With NFC Payments and AI-Powered Tools

Photo Credit: Unsplash

MyUPI will support multilingual assistance around the clock

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Highlights
  • UPI Tap & Pay works through NFC-enabled POS terminals
  • Users can pay without mobile internet on their phones
  • PIN-free UPI payments are available up to Rs. 5,000
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Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is getting a new tap-to-pay option and an expanded customer support system in India. NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) has introduced UPI Tap & Pay for NFC-enabled phones and POS terminals, allowing users to make payments without relying on their phone's mobile internet connection. It has also launched MyUPI, which adds AI-powered tools to UPI Help. The two services were unveiled by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on September 10.

UPI Tap & Pay, MyUPI Launched by NPCI at Global Fintech Fest 2026

According to an NPCI press release, UPI Tap & Pay allows users to make payments at NFC-enabled POS terminals by unlocking their smartphone and tapping it on the terminal. The transaction uses the POS machine's internet connection, so the phone does not need mobile internet.

The feature supports multiple UPI account types, including RuPay Credit Card on UPI. Users can make PIN-free payments of up to Rs. 5,000, while higher-value transactions require a UPI PIN on the POS terminal.

NPCI has also launched MyUPI, an AI-powered service built on its Small Language Model, FiMI. According to the organisation, it will give users a single view of UPI transactions and AutoPay mandates across banks and UPI apps.

MyUPI is set to include a Safety Switch that will let users request the decline of UPI debit transactions if they suspect their account has been compromised. Its UPI Number Delink feature will let users delink their mobile number from receiving UPI payments.

The service is also claimed to provide additional information about beneficiaries before a payment through Payee Context-based Information. Automated Chargeback Processing will enable real-time chargeback creation for eligible transactions, while Transaction Replay will let users repeat past payments through any UPI app.

MyUPI is said to offer 24x7 multilingual support through a self-service interface. According to NPCI, it will also give banks and UPI apps tools to handle customer requests more efficiently.

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Further reading: NPCI, UPI, Unified Payments Interface, UPI Tap and Pay, MyUPI, UPI Help
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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