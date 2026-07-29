Paytm Introduces Split Bills for Shared Group Expenses on Its App

Paytm has launched a new Split Bills feature on its app, allowing users to record, divide and settle shared expenses in one place. Announced ahead of Friendship Day, the feature is said to be aimed at groups managing costs for trips, dining, shopping, entertainment and other shared activities. It supports multiple ways of dividing expenses, tracks pending balances and lets users complete settlements through Paytm UPI. The feature also records payments made through different payment methods, including cash, cards and other UPI apps.

Paytm Adds Split Bills Feature With Group Expense Tracking

According to a press release, Paytm Split Bills allows users to create a group and add unlimited shared expenses without any entry limits or additional charges. Each expense can be divided equally, by an exact amount, by shares or by percentage, depending on how the group wants to split the bill.

The feature provides a summary showing the total amount spent, each participant's share, pending balances, recent activity and the amount each member needs to pay or receive. Users can also send payment reminders directly from the app. Settlements can be completed through Paytm UPI, with the payment amount and recipient details filled in automatically.

The company says expenses paid through Paytm UPI, other payment applications, cash, cards or any other payment method can all be recorded within the same group. Users can also mark payments settled outside the app as received, keeping the complete expense history in one place.

To use the feature, users need to open the Paytm app, go to the Pay Anyone section and select Split Bills. They can then create a new group or choose an existing one, add contacts, enter a group name and select a category such as trip, home, couple or others. After adding an expense and selecting a spending category, users can choose who paid and decide how the amount should be divided before reviewing outstanding balances and completing settlements.

The launch expands Paytm's money management features within the app. Alongside Split Bills, the company also offers Spend Summary for tracking expenses, Download UPI Statement for maintaining payment records, smartphone home screen widgets for quicker access to payments, and Gold Coins that can be redeemed for gold.

Last year, Paytm also introduced the Hide Payments feature, which lets users move selected transactions to a protected section instead of displaying them in the main transaction history. The company said the feature was designed to provide additional privacy while keeping payment records accessible when required.