Technology News
English Edition

Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone

The company plans to incorporate this feature into regular versions of Windows 11 in the coming months.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 14:19 IST
Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Users need to be signed in to their computer with a Microsoft account

Highlights
  • Microsoft is currently rolling it out on the Dev and Beta Channels
  • Beta testers need to be running Insider Preview Build 4805 or higher
  • People running Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher can also get it
Advertisement

Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels. Previously, the company tested the ability for Android users to access their handsets from the Start menu. Now, it is extending the phone integration to iPhone users. They can access calls and messages from the connected smartphones directly from the PC. It is said to improve the inter-device file-sharing experience. Users are required to be signed in to their computer with a Microsoft account for this feature to work.

Windows 11 Start Menu Gets iPhone Support

The company stated in a blog post for Windows Insiders that the Start menu phone integration in Windows 11 now works with the iPhone. This feature had been tested for Android last year, with iPhone support expected for a later date.

The new feature is currently being rolled out to Windows 11 users running Insider Preview Build 4805 or higher in the Beta channel and Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher. To use this feature, users need a PC with Bluetooth LE support. They need to be signed in to their computer with a Microsoft account as well. The company plans to incorporate this feature into regular versions of Windows 11 in the coming months.

Windows 11 Start Menu iPhone integration makes it easy for users to share files across their PCs and iPhone. Now, connected iPhone users can use the Start menu to access their handsets. They can view battery life and connectivity status of the phones as well as access their messages and calls and monitor their most recent activities, all from the Start menu.

Notably, a recent report claimed that Microsoft is testing a new file-sharing UI in Windows 11 which allows users to share files with various applications by just dragging them. Users are reportedly needed to drag the files from File Explorer to the top edge of the screen. Then, a tray opens up showing the different sharing options. Users can drop it on top of the preferred icon to automatically attach the file.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11 Insider Preview, Start Menu, Android, iPhone, iOS, Apple, Windows
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
SoftBank Said to Be in Talks to Invest Up to $25 Billion Into OpenAI
Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'

Related Stories

Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
  4. India Plans to Develop Its Generative AI Models This Year
  5. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  6. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Seen on BIS; India Launch Expected
  7. GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps
  2. NordVPN Announces NordWhisper Protocol Designed to Browse on Restricted Networks
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price, Benefits
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Listed on US FCC Database, Could Launch Soon
  6. India to Develop Native Generative AI Models in Six to Eight Months, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Doesn't Support Bluetooth S Pen Interactions
  8. Telegram Now Lets Users Display Collectible Gifts as Status, Move Them to Blockchain and More
  9. Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools
  10. El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »