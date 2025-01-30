Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels. Previously, the company tested the ability for Android users to access their handsets from the Start menu. Now, it is extending the phone integration to iPhone users. They can access calls and messages from the connected smartphones directly from the PC. It is said to improve the inter-device file-sharing experience. Users are required to be signed in to their computer with a Microsoft account for this feature to work.

Windows 11 Start Menu Gets iPhone Support

The company stated in a blog post for Windows Insiders that the Start menu phone integration in Windows 11 now works with the iPhone. This feature had been tested for Android last year, with iPhone support expected for a later date.

The new feature is currently being rolled out to Windows 11 users running Insider Preview Build 4805 or higher in the Beta channel and Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher. To use this feature, users need a PC with Bluetooth LE support. They need to be signed in to their computer with a Microsoft account as well. The company plans to incorporate this feature into regular versions of Windows 11 in the coming months.

Windows 11 Start Menu iPhone integration makes it easy for users to share files across their PCs and iPhone. Now, connected iPhone users can use the Start menu to access their handsets. They can view battery life and connectivity status of the phones as well as access their messages and calls and monitor their most recent activities, all from the Start menu.

Notably, a recent report claimed that Microsoft is testing a new file-sharing UI in Windows 11 which allows users to share files with various applications by just dragging them. Users are reportedly needed to drag the files from File Explorer to the top edge of the screen. Then, a tray opens up showing the different sharing options. Users can drop it on top of the preferred icon to automatically attach the file.