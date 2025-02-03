Apple will soon phase out its two-three year-long subscriptions of AppleCare+ in favour of shorter plans, according to claims by a seasoned journalist. The Cupertino-based technology company offers AppleCare+ subscription which extends the hardware repair coverage for iPhone and other Apple devices from the standard one year duration to two years. Additionally, it includes accidental damage protection. Currently, customers can purchase the coverage with the new Apple device or within 90 days from the date of purchase from Apple retail stores or on device. However, that could soon change.

Changes to AppleCare+ Subscription

This information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the journalist highlighted that Apple will offer monthly and annual subscriptions of the AppleCare+ plan starting next week. Meanwhile, it will scrap the existing two and three year options that it currently offers.

A notable change coming to AppleCare+ next week: Apple is dropping the 2-3 year pay in advance option at physical retail stores and on devices and will only offer monthly and annual subscriptions. You'll still be able to get those multi-year plans on the online store. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 2, 2025

This means customers who purchase an Apple device from the retail store will no longer be able to get a two-three year AppleCare+ subscription up front. Additionally, the company may also discontinue the option of purchasing the plan through the device itself, but this move is speculated to happen some time later. Thus, getting coverage from Apple is expected to become complicated for those who don't buy it at the point of purchase.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac speculates that buyers will only be able to get a longer AppleCare+ plan if they buy the device from the Apple online store and only at the time of purchase. Others will only have the option to enrol in the monthly and annual plans.

Notably, AppleCare+ price in India starts at Rs. 7,900 for the iPhone SE (2022), Apple's most affordable iPhone model. It goes up to Rs. 20,900 in India for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and $499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in the US for the Apple Vision Pro, which is the most expensive AppleCare+ subscription offered by the company.