Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was unveiled in China in September 2024 as the world's first commercially available foldable smartphone with three screens. The company has now announced that it will be introduced in select markets outside of China and revealed a global launch date. Meanwhile, competing brands like Samsung, Honor and Oppo are reportedly working on their versions of a triple folding handset. Notably, another brand called Tecno recently showcased its Phantom Ultimate 2 concept smartphone at the IFA 2024 in Berlin but it is yet to hit the market.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch

Huawei will host an Innovative Product Launch event later this month on February 18 in Kuala Lumpur, according to an X post by the company. The pattern seen on the poster suggests that the company will introduce its Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design handset at the event. Another post by the brand confirms that the event will see the global launch of the triple-folding handset.

The global version of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is expected to share similar features as its Chinese counterparts. When completely unfolded, it has a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED panel which changes to a 7.9-inch display when folded once, and a 6.4-inch screen when folded a second time. The handset is said to be powered by a Kirin 9010 chipset. The phone ships with HarmonyOS 4.2 and supports 16GB of RAM. It is offered in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

In the camera department, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS support alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom and OIS. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. When fully unfolded, it measures 156.7x219x3.6mm in size and weighs 298g.

The price of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design starts in China at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB storage variants were listed at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,59,500) and CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 2,83,100), respectively.