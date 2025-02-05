Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design reportedly carries a Kirin 9010 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 18:07 IST
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 10.2-inch display when completely unfolded

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design measures 3.6mm when fully unfolded
  • The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design ships with HarmonyOS 4.2
Advertisement

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was unveiled in China in September 2024 as the world's first commercially available foldable smartphone with three screens. The company has now announced that it will be introduced in select markets outside of China and revealed a global launch date. Meanwhile, competing brands like Samsung, Honor and Oppo are reportedly working on their versions of a triple folding handset. Notably, another brand called Tecno recently showcased its Phantom Ultimate 2 concept smartphone at the IFA 2024 in Berlin but it is yet to hit the market.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch

Huawei will host an Innovative Product Launch event later this month on February 18 in Kuala Lumpur, according to an X post by the company. The pattern seen on the poster suggests that the company will introduce its Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design handset at the event. Another post by the brand confirms that the event will see the global launch of the triple-folding handset.

The global version of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is expected to share similar features as its Chinese counterparts. When completely unfolded, it has a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED panel which changes to a 7.9-inch display when folded once, and a 6.4-inch screen when folded a second time. The handset is said to be powered by a Kirin 9010 chipset. The phone ships with HarmonyOS 4.2 and supports 16GB of RAM. It is offered in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

In the camera department, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS support alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom and OIS. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. When fully unfolded, it measures 156.7x219x3.6mm in size and weighs 298g.

The price of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design starts in China at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB storage variants were listed at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,59,500) and CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 2,83,100), respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design global launch, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection

Related Stories

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  4. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  5. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan's Action Film Online
  6. Infinix Note 50 Pro Reportedly GetsÂ SDPPIÂ Certification
  7. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Launch Imminent asÂ SupportÂ Pages Go Live
  8. Mind-Controlling Fungus That Turns Spiders into Zombies Found in Ireland
  9. Here's How Much the New Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen Costs
  10. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates AI Principles, Ditches Commitment to Not Use AI for Weapons and Surveillance
  2. Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac
  3. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18
  4. Sonos Pinewood Streaming Box With Gigabit Ethernet, Streaming Support Reportedly in Development
  5. Mind-Controlling Fungus That Turns Spiders into Zombies Found in Ireland
  6. OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots
  7. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Company Support Page, Reportedly Listed on GCF Certification Website
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
  9. Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »