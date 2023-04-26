Opera One was unveiled on Tuesday as a redesigned browser expected to replace the company's flagship Opera browser for Windows, MacOS, and Linux later this year. It is already available in early access via a developer version of the browser. The upcoming browser features redesigned user interface and new features such as a tab island and AI-based features in the browser sidebar. It is said to be the first major Chromium-based browser with a multithreaded compositor for improved UI performance.

Details of the revamped browser were revealed by Opera in a blog post announced on Tuesday. The company says Opera One is the first major Chromium-based browser to use a multithreaded compositor in its user interface which is claimed to optimise the performance of the UI.

Opera says that the new Tab Island feature, which keeps similar tabs together in groups — or islands — can be expanded or removed for more space. With this feature, similar tabs in the browser will be automatically arranged, making it easier for users to switch among open tabs.

The upcoming release of Opera One in the coming months will also include AI-based features in the browser sidebar enabling users to access an integrated AI like ChatGPT and ChatSonic, music players as well as messaging services such as Facebook, WhtasApp, and Telegram.

The new Opera One app is available for download via the Opera website. Users can simply click on Download Now and set up the browser. The new app will replace the Opera Browser for Windows, macOS, and Linux later this year, according to Opera.

Earlier this month, Opera added a free built-in virtual private network (VPN) service to its mobile browser for iOS, allowing iPhone and iPad users to browse the Web privately, without any extensions.

