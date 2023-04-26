Technology News
Opera One is claimed to be the first major Chromium-based browser with a multithreaded compositor for improved UI performance.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 April 2023 13:29 IST
Photo Credit: Opera.com

Opera One can already be downloaded by users to test the new interface

Highlights
  • Opera One comes with AI-backed features in the browser sidebar
  • The company has also introduced new features like Tab Islands
  • Opera One browser is touted to offer a clean and clutter-free interface

Opera One was unveiled on Tuesday as a redesigned browser expected to replace the company's flagship Opera browser for Windows, MacOS, and Linux later this year. It is already available in early access via a developer version of the browser. The upcoming browser features redesigned user interface and new features such as a tab island and AI-based features in the browser sidebar. It is said to be the first major Chromium-based browser with a multithreaded compositor for improved UI performance.

Details of the revamped browser were revealed by Opera in a blog post announced on Tuesday. The company says Opera One is the first major Chromium-based browser to use a multithreaded compositor in its user interface which is claimed to optimise the performance of the UI.

Opera says that the new Tab Island feature, which keeps similar tabs together in groups — or islands — can be expanded or removed for more space. With this feature, similar tabs in the browser will be automatically arranged, making it easier for users to switch among open tabs.

The upcoming release of Opera One in the coming months will also include AI-based features in the browser sidebar enabling users to access an integrated AI like ChatGPT and ChatSonic, music players as well as messaging services such as Facebook, WhtasApp, and Telegram.

The new Opera One app is available for download via the Opera website. Users can simply click on Download Now and set up the browser. The new app will replace the Opera Browser for Windows, macOS, and Linux later this year, according to Opera.

Earlier this month, Opera added a free built-in virtual private network (VPN) service to its mobile browser for iOS, allowing iPhone and iPad users to browse the Web privately, without any extensions.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
