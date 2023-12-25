Technology News

Paytm Announces Job Cuts in India to Save Costs

A company spokesperson, however, denied recent media reports that have suggested the non-bank lender could cut more than 1,000 roles.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 December 2023 18:00 IST
Paytm Announces Job Cuts in India to Save Costs
Advertisement

Bengaluru - One 97 Communications, parent of fintech firm Paytm, confirmed a "slight reduction" in its workforce on Monday as part of cost-cutting measures without specifying the number of jobs.

A company spokesperson, however, denied recent media reports that have suggested the non-bank lender could cut more than 1,000 roles.

"We will be able to save 10-15% in employee costs as Artificial Intelligence (AI) has delivered more than we expected it to," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Paytm is overhauling its operations in an attempt to achieve its first net profit since listing in November 2021.

During its fiscal year to end-March 2023, Paytm had an average of 32,798 directly employed staff and 1,589 contracted employees worldwide across its various units, its annual report showed.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Kirsten Donovan)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm
Cybertruck Designer Says Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup is No Experiment

Related Stories

Paytm Announces Job Cuts in India to Save Costs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  2. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Has Just Leaked: See Here
  4. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  5. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  7. Nothing Phone 2a SoC, Display, and Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
  9. Apple May Equip the iPhone 16 Pro With This iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature
  10. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Paytm Announces Job Cuts in India to Save Costs
  2. Cybertruck Designer Says Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup is No Experiment
  3. Ubisoft Says It’s Probing a Possible ‘Data Security Incident’
  4. Xiaomi EV Technology to be Showcased at Company's December 28 Stride Event
  5. Disney, Reliance Sign Non-binding Agreement for India Media Operations Merger: Report
  6. Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study
  7. New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers
  8. GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses as Christmas Ushers 2023 into Finale Week, Altcoins Remain Volatile
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »