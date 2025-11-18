Technology News
Paytm Rolls Out Hide Payments Feature to Manage Transaction Visibility: How to Use

Paytm claims hidden transactions remain fully secure and accessible when required.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 November 2025 16:04 IST
Paytm Rolls Out Hide Payments Feature to Manage Transaction Visibility: How to Use

Photo Credit: Paytm

Hidden transactions can be viewed in the Balance & History section in the Paytm app

Highlights
  • Hidden transactions move to a protected section in the Paytm app
  • Transactions can be unhidden after PIN or biometric verification
  • The hidden entries remain secure and fully accessible anytime
One 97 Communications Limited on Tuesday rolled out a new ‘Hide Payments' feature for the Paytm app. As the name suggests, it allows users to move certain transactions out of the primary view. The company said that it makes it easier to manage shared devices, handle sensitive purchases, and get a discreet view of the financial activity. The feature is claimed to have been developed in response to growing user demand for more nuanced privacy options.

Hide Payments Feature on Paytm

Paytm's new Hide Payments feature is a more private and personalised way to manage digital payments, the company said in a press note. Transactions that are marked as hidden are not deleted or altered, but remain in a separate protected section. Paytm claims such transactions remain fully secure and accessible when required.

Hidden transactions can be viewed in the Balance & History section in the Paytm app. The company claims Paytm is the first UPI app to offer such functionality.

How to Hide a Transaction on Paytm

  1. Open the Paytm app and navigate to the Balance & History tab
  2. Now, swipe left on the transaction that you wish to hide
  3. Tap on the ‘Hide option when it appears on the screen
  4. Confirm the selection by tapping ‘Yes, Hide Payment
  5. The payment will now be hidden from your payment history

How to Unhide a Transaction on Paytm

  1. Navigate to the Balance & History tab once again and tap the three-dot option on the top-right corner of the screen
  2. Tap the three-dot icon on the top-right corner of the screen and select View Hidden Payments from the menu
  3. Now, enter your phone's PIN or provide the relevant biometric verification. Your hidden payments will show up on the screen
  4. Swipe left on the transaction you wish to unhide, then tap on Unhide. The previously hidden transaction will now be visible in your payment history

Revamped Paytm App

Paytm recently redesigned its mobile application with a cleaner user interface and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. As per the company, the app has been made lighter and more responsive. There are new features which help users track their spending habits, add bank details, and search for past payments in a more convenient way.

Additionally, Paytm offers digital gold as a reward for each payment made on the platform.

Further reading: Paytm, One97 Communications, UPI app
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines
Microsoft to Host Xbox Partner Preview This Week, Featuring IO Interactive's 007 First Light

