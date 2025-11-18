Hidden transactions move to a protected section in the Paytm app
Transactions can be unhidden after PIN or biometric verification
The hidden entries remain secure and fully accessible anytime
One 97 Communications Limited on Tuesday rolled out a new ‘Hide Payments' feature for the Paytm app. As the name suggests, it allows users to move certain transactions out of the primary view. The company said that it makes it easier to manage shared devices, handle sensitive purchases, and get a discreet view of the financial activity. The feature is claimed to have been developed in response to growing user demand for more nuanced privacy options.
Hide Payments Feature on Paytm
Paytm's new Hide Payments feature is a more private and personalised way to manage digital payments, the company said in a press note. Transactions that are marked as hidden are not deleted or altered, but remain in a separate protected section. Paytm claims such transactions remain fully secure and accessible when required.
Hidden transactions can be viewed in the Balance & History section in the Paytm app. The company claims Paytm is the first UPI app to offer such functionality.
Open the Paytm app and navigate to the Balance & History tab
Now, swipe left on the transaction that you wish to hide
Tap on the ‘Hide option when it appears on the screen
Confirm the selection by tapping ‘Yes, Hide Payment
The payment will now be hidden from your payment history
How to Unhide a Transaction on Paytm
Navigate to the Balance & History tab once again and tap the three-dot option on the top-right corner of the screen
Tap the three-dot icon on the top-right corner of the screen and select View Hidden Payments from the menu
Now, enter your phone's PIN or provide the relevant biometric verification. Your hidden payments will show up on the screen
Swipe left on the transaction you wish to unhide, then tap on Unhide. The previously hidden transaction will now be visible in your payment history
Revamped Paytm App
Paytm recently redesigned its mobile application with a cleaner user interface and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. As per the company, the app has been made lighter and more responsive. There are new features which help users track their spending habits, add bank details, and search for past payments in a more convenient way.
