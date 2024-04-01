Technology News
PhonePe Announces UPI Services in UAE for Travelling Indian Users: Know All Details

PhonePe has enabled UPI services in UAE via Neopay terminals of Mashreq, which partnered with NPCI in 2021.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: PhonePe

NRIs in UAE can also link their NRE and NRO accounts with PhonePe to make UPI payments

Highlights
  • UPI payments in UAE will occur in INR and show the currency exchange rate
  • The Neopay terminals are available across retail stores and dining outlet
  • WhatsApp is also said to be testing international UPI payments
PhonePe launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Indian travellers as well as NRIs residing in the country on March 28. This service will now allow PhonePe users to make rapid digital transactions by scanning a QR code at retail stores, dining outlets, and other tourist attractions. The service is being enabled through UAE's major bank Mashreq via its Neopay terminals. Notably, a report recently claimed that WhatsApp was also testing international UPI payments via its mobile apps for Indian users.

In a press release, PhonePe said that users will be able to make UPI payments in UAE through Mashreq's Neopay terminals, which is available across a wide range of outlets. The UAE-based bank partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) International Payments Limited (NIPL) in 2021. That collaboration paved the path for PhonePe to form a new partnership with Mashreq to utilise the terminals for its platform.

“We aim to actively collaborate with financial institutions around the world, fostering partnerships to deliver convenient and secure cross-border payment solutions for consumers. This partnership encourages fintech collaboration and unifies the ecosystem to streamline payment processes for Indian travelers to UAE,” Anubhav Sharma, Deputy Chief – Partnership Business Development & Marketing, NIPL said.

The service will work in a fairly straightforward way. Users can simply scan the QR code located at the outlets to make payments. The transaction will occur in Indian currency while the users will see the currency exchange rate for transparency. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) will also be able to avail this service using UAE mobile numbers by downloading the app and linking their existing Non-Resident External (NRE) and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts. The company said that this service is aimed at enhancing the convenience of transactions for the Indian community in the UAE.

Ritesh Pai, CEO of International Payments, PhonePe said at the launch of the service, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mashreq. UAE is a very popular destination, with millions of Indian visitors every year. With this partnership, customers can now conveniently transact through UPI, a payment method they are familiar with.”

Further reading: PhonePe, UPI, NPCI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
