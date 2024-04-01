Redmi Turbo 3 will launch in China soon. The company had previously confirmed that it plans to release a new series of smartphones but had not revealed anything further. Now, Redmi has confirmed the moniker and the launch timeline. The processor details of the handset have also been announced. It is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which was unveiled in March 2023. The phone is said to launch outside China with a different moniker.

The company confirmed via a Weibo post that the Redmi Turbo 3, in the company's new "Turbo" series of phones, will be the first to launch in China. The phone will be unveiled in April but and exact date has not yet been confirmed. It is codenamed "Little Tornado" (translated from Chinese) and is claimed to pack flagship-level features within a mid-range handset.

Redmi General Manager Wang Teng Thomas confirmed in another post that the Redmi Turbo 3 will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The company had previously teased the launch of a new lineup of smartphones using this chipset. Earlier leaks and reports suggested it was expected to carry the moniker Redmi Note 13 Turbo.

Based on these older reports, we can expect the Redmi Turbo 3 to be equipped with a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It may ship with Android 14-based HyperOS and is likely to launch outside China as the Poco F6.

Notably, Redmi executive Wang Teng Thomas also confirmed the company's "new product matrix" based on its new 10-year-plan, where he explained that the Redmi K series is placed as a "technological performance flagship, fully evolving into a high-end flagship." Right after that will be the upcoming Redmi Turbo series of phones, marketed as "performance flagships" claiming to reshape the mid-range performance segment. Following this will be the Redmi Note series models which will continue making popular mid-range offerings, while the Redmi number series will continue offering entry-level smartphones.

