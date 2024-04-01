Technology News

On Monday, April 1, Bitcoin recorded a minor gain of 1.35 percent to trade at $67,014 (roughly Rs. 55.8 lakh) in India.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The valuation of the sector presently stands at $2.67 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Dogecoin saw gains
  • Binance Coin, Tether saw losses
  • Near Protocol, Cronos saw profits
The crypto sector underwent tremendous ups and downs in the month of March, with Bitcoin reaching an all-new high of over $73,000 (roughly 60.8 lakh). On Monday, April 1, Bitcoin recorded a minor gain of 1.35 percent to trade at $67,014 (roughly Rs. 55.8 lakh) in India. The most expensive asset on the crypto block, Bitcoin's price did not see a significant change from its value last week as we step into April. On Binance, the asset is trading at a slightly higher price of $70,950.37 (roughly Rs. 59 lakh).

“Since last week, Bitcoin has been trying to break the $71,500 (roughly Rs. 59.6 lakh) resistance only to fall back to $70,000 level. It would be interesting to see how the Bitcoin price action unfolds this halving with just 22 days left roughly for the 4th Bitcoin halving,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360, commenting on Bitcoin's trajectory.

Ether followed Bitcoin and registered small gains on April 1. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $3,395 (roughly Rs. 2.83 lakh).

“While ETH is experiencing an overall positive price action, its liquid supply seems to be declining. As per Glassnode data, just 11 percent of ETH's total supply is currently available for active trading, down from 15.8 percent same time last year. However, given the investor sentiment and whale accumulation pattern, this has only bolstered ETH's price by over 50 percent since the beginning of 2024,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.

Most altcoins snapped out of the volatility phases over the weekend and settled on the profit-side of the crypto chart on Monday.

These include Solana, Ripple, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Bitcoin Cash.

Small profits have also been registered by Tron, Polygon, Litecoin, Near Protocol, Cosmos, and Cronos.

“DOGE emerged as one of the biggest gainers in the last seven days with gains of over 25 percent, currently trading at $0.17 (roughly Rs. 14.52). Another dog-themed meme coin entered the meme coin big leagues over the weekend. Dogwifhat (WIF; +6.2 percent) has become the third-largest meme coin with over 60 percent in weekly gains,” Chaturvedi noted.

The overall crypto market cap went up by 0.48 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector presently stands at $2.67 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,22,68,721 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

While most altcoins are trading in gains on Monday, a notable number of cryptocurrencies also registered losses on Monday. These include Tether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Chainlink, and Uniswap.

The market analysts have alerted the investors to be cautious because overall, the crypto market continues to be on an extremely greedy streak.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

