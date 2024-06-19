Technology News

Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits

Bitcoin recorded a small gain of 0.35 percent to trade at the price point of $65,573 (roughly Rs. 54.6 lakh), as per CoinMarketCap.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:39 IST
Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

The crypto market cap, currently stands at $2.38 trillion as of June 19

Highlights
  • Tron, Avalanche saw gains
  • Stellar, Cosmos recorded price hikes
  • Ether prices estimated to spike
The crypto market seems to be on upswing price-wise, with majority cryptocurrencies reflecting profits on Wednesday, June 19. Bitcoin recorded a small gain of 0.35 percent to trade at the price point of $65,573 (roughly Rs. 54.6 lakh), as per CoinMarketCap. This is the first time in weeks that Bitcoin has managed to reach and breach the mark of $65,000 (roughly Rs. 54 lakh) on international exchanges. Meanwhile in India, Bitcoin is trading at $71,915 (roughly Rs. 59.9 lakh) on exchanges like WazirX and CoinDCX.

“Although Bitcoin appears slightly bearish on shorter time frames, it is performing well on weekly charts, indicating that the bull market is likely still ongoing. Bitcoin's dominance also remains steady at around 55 percent,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Ether slipped in value by 2.73 percent on Wednesday, as per Gadgets360's crypto price tracker. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $3,092 (roughly Rs. 2.57 lakh) on Indian exchanges and at around $3,560 (roughly Rs. 2. 96 lakh) on international exchanges. Ether price is estimated to go up, given the latest development around it in the US.

“Ethereum developer Consensys has announced that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is ending its investigation into whether ETH is a security and whether sales of ETH constitute security transactions,” the CoinSwitch desk added.

Most cryptocurrencies logged gains on Wednesday. These include Tether, Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, and Tron.

Polkadot, Chainlink, Uniswap, Polygon, and Near Protocol also registered minor gains.

“Overall, the market has been slowly rebounding from recent declines. Ethereum ETF issuers received SEC feedback on their S-1 forms last week, with a deadline to finalise them by this Friday,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

The small bunch of altcoins that reflected losses on Wednesday include Litecoin, Elrond, EOS Coin, and Underdog.

As per CoinMarketCap, the overall crypto market cap rose by 0.92 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the sector's valuation has come to $2.38 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,98,41,691 crore).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
