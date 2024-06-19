Technology News
  Google Pixel 9 to Feature Creative Assistant App for Custom AI Sticker, Emoji Generation: Report

Google Pixel 9 to Feature Creative Assistant App for Custom AI Sticker, Emoji Generation: Report

Google's Creative Assistant app is said to be exclusive to Pixel devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:28 IST
Google Pixel 9 to Feature Creative Assistant App for Custom AI Sticker, Emoji Generation: Report

A mention of the new app was reportedly spotted in a binary related to the Tensor chip's TPU

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 may to bring a new and exclusive Creative Assistant app
  • It may let users generate custom stickers and emojis using generative AI
  • The app was reportedly referenced in the Android 15 Beta 3 update
Google Pixel 9 will reportedly get a new app that will let users generate custom stickers using artificial intelligence (AI). This feature could be available on Google's upcoming smartphones courtesy of a new app called Creative Assistant, which is said to be under development. With this move, Google is expected to compete with Apple's Genmoji, a similar AI sticker generation feature which was unveiled as a feature coming to the iOS 18 update at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote earlier this month.

AI Stickers on Google Pixel 9

An Android Authority report states that Google is developing a Creative Assistant app which is scheduled to debut with the Pixel 9 series later this year. It is said to bring AI capabilities which may enable users to generate custom stickers. The report speculates it could also offer the same functionality with emoji.

The new Creative Assistant app is tipped to be Pixel-exclusive, and its mention was reportedly spotted in a binary related to the TPU in the Tensor chip. Moreover, it is also reported to be referenced in the Google Markup app that was released with the Android 15 Beta 3.

The app's package name will reportedly be “com.google.android.apps.pixel.creativeassistant”. As per the report, a new “remix” option will appear in the Markup app which is speculated to offer sticker generation functionality using generative AI. This sticker may then be added to a screenshot or an image.

Google Pixel 9 XL specifications (Rumoured)

Google's rumoured Pixel 9 series is tipped to feature three models – the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and a new Pixel 9 XL. All three smartphones are tipped to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and may offer AI capabilities. The Pixel 9 XL is said to be an all-new handset which was recently spotted on Geekbench.

As per the listing, it is speculated to come with 16GB RAM, a "komodo" motherboard based on Arm architecture and a "sched_pixel" governor. The listing shows 1,950 points in single-core testing and 4,655 points in multi-core testing scored by the Google Pixel 9 XL.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Creative Assistant
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Comment
