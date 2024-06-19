Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Rolled Out By Google as Update Reaches Platform Stability

Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Rolled Out By Google as Update Reaches Platform Stability

Android 15 Beta 3 makes it easier for users to sign in to apps and websites using fingerprints or facial recognition.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:12 IST
Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Rolled Out By Google as Update Reaches Platform Stability

Photo Credit: Google

Google is yet to announce when the successor to Android 14 (pictured) will be rolled out this year

Highlights
  • Android 15 Beta 3 is now available to download on recent Pixel devices
  • Users can download Android 15 Beta 3 on the Pixel 6 and newer models
  • The Android 15 Beta 3 update will roll out to users later this year
Advertisement

Android 15 Beta 3 was rolled out by Google on Tuesday, marking a new milestone in the development of Google's upcoming update for the Android operating system (OS) that is used on over 3 billion active devices. With the release of the third beta, Android 15 has now reached 'platform stability' which means that developers can now integrate new features with their applications, well ahead of the release of Android 15, which is expected to roll out to Google's Pixel smartphones later this year.

Android 15 Beta 3 rolling out to eligible Google Pixel phones

Google is now rolling out Android 15 Beta 3 to its recent smartphone models starting with the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 6 Pro up to the latest Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 8 Pro. Users can also install the Android 15 Beta 3 release on their Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The latest beta release brings the June 2024 security patches, just like the stable version of Android 14 that was rolled out to users earlier this month with new features in tow. Meanwhile, Google Play Services has been updated to version 24.16.17 on Android 15 Beta 3. 

Android 15 Beta 3: What's new

Unlike previous versions, Google has only listed one notable user facing feature improvement that is part of the Android 15 Beta 3 release. After updating to the third beta, users will be able to log in to apps with a single tap, using passkeys. Google says that Android 15 will present a card informing users that they can use their fingerprint or facial recognition to log in to apps, simplifying the login process.

Another improvement arriving with Android 15 Beta 3 is the ability to see passkeys and 'Sign in with Google' options alongside saved logins in the suggestion row, above the keyboard. These options will also be displayed in a drop-down menu in password fields, according to the company. 

Meanwhile, 9to5Google spotted an improved wallpaper editor for the Pixel Fold that lets you preview both displays before applying a wallpaper, as well as a new adaptive screen timeout option that turns off the screen when not in use. Meanwhile, the latest beta release displays the full volume menu with no option to minimise it, and the screenshot preview is now displayed above the buttons on Android 15 Beta 3.

Android 15 Beta 3: How to download

If you've enrolled your Google Pixel phone or tablet in the company's beta program, you should automatically receive an over-the-air update in the coming days, according to Google. If you want to check for the Android 15 Beta 3 update manually, you can open the Settings app, then tap on System > Software update > System update > Check for updates. After the update is installed, you'll need to reboot to complete the process.

You can also flash factory images of the Android 15 Beta 3 update to your devices, or test the latest beta version in an emulator if you don't have a Pixel device handy. As beta updates are less stable than standard software releases, it is not advisable to install them on your primary device. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 15 Beta 3, Android 15 Beta 3 update, Android 15 Beta 3 features, Android 15 Beta 3 download, Android 15, Android 15 beta, Android, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Design Leaked in New Renders; Show Two Colourways, Round Dial
Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Rolled Out By Google as Update Reaches Platform Stability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Design Revealed
  2. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  3. Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, Moto G85 5G Price and Colourways Leaked
  4. Asus Vivobook S 15 Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
  5. HMD Skyline Surfaces on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) With AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  7. HP's Snapdragon X Elite-Powered AI PCs Now Available for Pre-Booking in India
  8. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Make Global Debut: Price, Specifications
  9. Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Released: How to Download
  10. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 New Design Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
  2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) With AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU Launched in India
  3. Nvidia Rides AI Boom to Dethrone Microsoft as World's Most Valuable Company
  4. Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G
  5. Google Pixel Tablet Gains Circle to Search Access via Action Key on Android 15 Beta 3: Report
  6. Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Launch in October, Could Be Rebranded in China
  8. HMD Skyline Spotted on Geekbench, Might Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset
  9. Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits
  10. Google Pixel 9 to Feature Creative Assistant App for Custom AI Sticker, Emoji Generation: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »