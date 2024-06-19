Android 15 Beta 3 was rolled out by Google on Tuesday, marking a new milestone in the development of Google's upcoming update for the Android operating system (OS) that is used on over 3 billion active devices. With the release of the third beta, Android 15 has now reached 'platform stability' which means that developers can now integrate new features with their applications, well ahead of the release of Android 15, which is expected to roll out to Google's Pixel smartphones later this year.

Android 15 Beta 3 rolling out to eligible Google Pixel phones

Google is now rolling out Android 15 Beta 3 to its recent smartphone models starting with the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 6 Pro up to the latest Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 8 Pro. Users can also install the Android 15 Beta 3 release on their Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The latest beta release brings the June 2024 security patches, just like the stable version of Android 14 that was rolled out to users earlier this month with new features in tow. Meanwhile, Google Play Services has been updated to version 24.16.17 on Android 15 Beta 3.

Android 15 Beta 3: What's new

Unlike previous versions, Google has only listed one notable user facing feature improvement that is part of the Android 15 Beta 3 release. After updating to the third beta, users will be able to log in to apps with a single tap, using passkeys. Google says that Android 15 will present a card informing users that they can use their fingerprint or facial recognition to log in to apps, simplifying the login process.

Another improvement arriving with Android 15 Beta 3 is the ability to see passkeys and 'Sign in with Google' options alongside saved logins in the suggestion row, above the keyboard. These options will also be displayed in a drop-down menu in password fields, according to the company.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google spotted an improved wallpaper editor for the Pixel Fold that lets you preview both displays before applying a wallpaper, as well as a new adaptive screen timeout option that turns off the screen when not in use. Meanwhile, the latest beta release displays the full volume menu with no option to minimise it, and the screenshot preview is now displayed above the buttons on Android 15 Beta 3.

Android 15 Beta 3: How to download

If you've enrolled your Google Pixel phone or tablet in the company's beta program, you should automatically receive an over-the-air update in the coming days, according to Google. If you want to check for the Android 15 Beta 3 update manually, you can open the Settings app, then tap on System > Software update > System update > Check for updates. After the update is installed, you'll need to reboot to complete the process.

You can also flash factory images of the Android 15 Beta 3 update to your devices, or test the latest beta version in an emulator if you don't have a Pixel device handy. As beta updates are less stable than standard software releases, it is not advisable to install them on your primary device.

