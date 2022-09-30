Technology News
Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report

Google's latest update for Play Store on tablets brings a new design aimed at freeing up screen space.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 September 2022 19:23 IST
Google is currently utilising the freed-up screen space for larger app icons

Highlights
  • Play Store version 32.5.16-21 for tablets rolling out
  • Updated design features compact logo, search bar
  • Play Store for tablets adds a new drop-down navigation rail

Google Play Store for tablets has reportedly received an update that includes a redesigned interface. The update adds a navigation rail that shows up on user interaction at the top left corner, instead of the always-visible rail seen previously, while also featuring a narrower search box and logo intended to free up screen space. Google is currently utilising the freed-up screen space for larger app icons. The redesign makes Play Store one of the first 20 Google apps to optimise design for tablets, according to a report.

The latest update to Play Store version 32.5.16-21 brings a new design aimed at improving the experience on tablets, as per a report by 9to5Google. The update sees the app store leverage a pill-shaped active indicator for the navigation rail which drops down upon user interaction. The approach is intended to make the app design more compact, while freeing up empty space, according to the report.

Buttons for Google Play Points, notifications, and profile avatar remain on the right, as seen in the design for tablets prior to the update to version 32.5.16-21. As per the report, there are no other visible changes to the interface in terms of app listings or any other part of the Play Store.

The portrait orientation of the Play Store now matches the UI seen on the version of the application for phones, but utilises the new compact logo and search field.

Editorial content is now featured using two cards fitting side-by-side. The redesign comes as part of Google's wider overhaul of the Play Store which will utilise cards instead of full-width carousels. Google's intention to make this design shift for tablets was made public at the Google I/O 2022 conference, which featured a render featuring a "Top charts" section in the form of cards instead of the traditionally seen full-width carousel.

However, the redesigned interface appears to be restricted to tablet devices and isn't visible on any Chromebook devices as of now, according to the report.

 

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google, Play Store, Tablets
