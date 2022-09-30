Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Callisto Protocol Gets New Trailer, Starring Karen Fukuhara From The Boys

The Callisto Protocol Gets New Trailer, Starring Karen Fukuhara From The Boys

The Callisto Protocol launches December 2, across all major platforms.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 19:25 IST
The Callisto Protocol Gets New Trailer, Starring Karen Fukuhara From The Boys

Photo Credit: Striking Distance Studios

In addition to firearms, The Callisto Protocol grants you a telekinetic ability

Highlights
  • Josh Duhamel (Transformers) plays the lead character Jacob Lee
  • Glen Schofield, best known for Dead Space, heads development
  • DLC investments planned for later

The Callisto Protocol just got an in-engine trailer, ahead of its launch on December 2. The new footage from developer Striking Distance Studios focuses on the thematic and story aspects, in addition to introducing a new character, played by Karen Fukuhara — mainly known for her role in the Prime Video series, The Boys. The title will be supported with patches for at least one year, with DLC investments planned for later. The Callisto Protocol launches across all major platforms — PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

From the creators of Dead Space, the trailer for The Callisto Protocol is fashioned after a survival horror game, as you embark on a deadly trip through an intergalactic space sewage system. Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the tear 2320, players assume the role of Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel), a victim of fate, thrown into the Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary. Mysterious events cause inmates to transform into monstrous, zombie-like creatures, tasking Jacob with battling his way through and in the process, uncovering a conspiracy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to Overwatch 2, the Biggest Games Launching in October

Appropriately titled “The Truth of Black Iron,” The Callisto Protocol trailer hints at a treason — supposedly causing tentacled alien parasites to breach the prison and ensure bloodshed. “It's like someone's trying to cover up what's happening here,” Jacob tells Fukuhara's unnamed character, while we are treated to notes from dead prisoners. It is implied that the arrival of the extraterrestrials caused the living colony to vacate the moon, leaving behind inmates in the cramped holding cells — essentially turning into a wasteland. The trailer offers a brief glimpse at its evolution/ turning process, where the parasite bites into and possesses a host body, assuming a hostile form.

Besides guns, players are equipped with an assortment of melee weapons and telekinesis, letting you grab enemies from a distance, and chuck them into sharp razors and heavy doors. Just like Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol heavily relies on dismemberment, letting you rip through limbs, upping the ESRB rating to Mature 17+. The game will come with ray-tracing support, in addition to AMD's FSR 2.0 (Fidelity Super Resolution), which uses a temporal upscaling solution to boost framerates.

The Callisto Protocol launches December 2, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are now live across all platforms, except on Epic Games Store.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the callisto protocol, the callisto protocol trailer, the callisto protocol release date, the callisto protocol cast, the callisto protocol the truth of black iron, the callisto protocol gameplay, karen fukuhara, striking distance studios, playstation 5, playstation 4, ps5, ps4, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
ED Seizes Rs. 5,551 Crore Worth of Deposits of Xiaomi India Under FEMA
Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report
The Callisto Protocol Gets New Trailer, Starring Karen Fukuhara From The Boys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.