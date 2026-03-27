Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Browser for Windows. It expands the South Korean tech conglomerate's web browsing experience beyond mobile devices. Previously limited to Samsung smartphones, it is now making its way to PCs. The company says that its browser app for Windows is focused on maintaining cross-device continuity and AI-powered functionality. Samsung Browser for Windows also introduces new agentic AI capabilities on Microsoft's operating system.

Samsung Browser for Windows: Availability, Features

Users can download the Samsung Browser for Windows on PCs running Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above). According to the company, the AI-powered features are currently supported in South Korea and the US. It also has plans to expand to more regions in the future.

The Samsung Browser for Windows is designed to bridge the gap between mobile and PC browsing, the company explained in a blog post. Users can continue browsing sessions across PCs, picking up exactly where they left off on their mobile device. This includes open webpages, bookmarks, and browsing history.

Samsung says the browser also integrates with Samsung Pass. This allows users to securely store credentials and autofill login details and personal information across PCs.

A major highlight of the Samsung Browser is the presence of agentic AI capabilities. Developed in partnership with Perplexity, the company says the built-in AI assistant can understand natural language queries and the context of the webpage. The Multi-tab Context Awareness feature can compare content across multiple tabs simultaneously, presenting information from multiple sources in a single view.

With this, users can perform summarised content, manage tabs, navigate browsing history, and retrieve information without leaving the browser.

It can also generate contextual outputs. For example, users can ask the Samsung Browser to create a travel itinerary based on a webpage. The company claims it can search within videos to locate specific moments and even retrieve previously visited pages using natural language, eliminating the need to use keywords or dates.