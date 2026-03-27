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Android 17 Beta 3 Hints at New Priority Charging Feature, OEM-Exclusive Camera Features in Third-Party Apps: Report

The availability of the new camera extensions will depend on OEMs enabling the feature and app developers choosing to integrate it.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 14:26 IST
Android 17 Beta 3 Hints at New Priority Charging Feature, OEM-Exclusive Camera Features in Third-Party Apps: Report

Android 17 Beta 3 brings the OS' development to the platform stability stage

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Highlights
  • The feature is said to speed up charging by limiting background activity
  • It may require a 30W or higher charger, code strings suggest
  • Android 17 Beta 3 also adds support for vendor-defined camera extensions
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The Android 17 Beta 3 is being rolled out by Google, with a mix of visible changes and under-the-hood updates. The Mountain View-based tech giant is testing several new features that are not yet available to public users. According to a report, one of them is a Priority Charging feature. This is aimed at speeding up charging by limiting background activity. Meanwhile, Google has also confirmed support for vendor-defined camera extensions.

Android 17 Might Let You Charge Your Phone Faster When Short on Time

One of the key features spotted in Android 17 Beta 3 is a new Priority Charging mode. It reportedly focuses on delivering faster charging speeds when users are short on time. The feature was discovered during an APK teardown by Android Authority in collaboration with coder AssembleDebug.

According to code strings found in the beta, Priority Charging temporarily pauses background activities like app updates to prioritise faster charging, while still allowing calls and messages to come through. The strings read:

<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_header">Priority Charging temporarily pauses 
background activity like app updates for a faster charge. You'll still receive calls and texts </string>

<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_title">Get a faster charge when you're short on time</string>

<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_learn_more">Learn more about Priority Charging</string>

The feature is also said to recommend the use of a 30W or higher charger, suggesting that it is designed to work alongside fast-charging hardware. Another string highlights thermal management during use:

<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_description">For best results, use a 30W+ adapter. Your phone will automatically manage any temperature changes and keep your battery within normal range.</string>

The report mentions that the code strings reference Android actively managing temperature levels to maintain battery health while charging at higher speeds. Based on its description, Priority Charging could reportedly serve as a temporary focus mode for the battery. While code references suggest its development may be underway, not all features discovered in an APK teardown make it to the release stage in a future stable version of the app. Thus, users are advised to take this development with a grain of salt.

Apart from charging improvements, Android 17 Beta 3 brings support for vendor-defined camera extensions. According to Google, it allows third-party hardware partners to provide Android apps access to camera features like ‘Super Resolution' or AI-driven enhancements.

While Android does support HDR, Night Mode, and other similar camera extensions, many of the advanced features are exclusive to default camera apps. The update could potentially allow OEMs to share these capabilities broadly.

However, availability will depend on manufacturers enabling the feature and app developers choosing to integrate it.

Google says that with the latest beta update, Android 17 has reached platform stability. This means the developer APIs and all the app-facing behaviours in the OS are final. Developers can integrate new features with their applications ahead of the OS' anticipated public release, which is expected to take place later this year.

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Further reading: Android 17, Android 17 Beta 3, Android 17 Update, Android 17 Beta, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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