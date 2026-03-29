Samsung Galaxy A57 5G was launched in India this week as the company's latest premium mid-range smartphone, featuring a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, and six years of software support. It takes on rivals like the Motorola Signature and Vivo X200T, which offer flagship chipsets, higher refresh rate displays, and larger batteries. While Samsung emphasises long-term updates and a balanced experience, Motorola focuses on performance and display, and Vivo highlights battery capacity and camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs Motorola Signature vs Vivo X200T: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Galaxy A57 5G costs Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant in India and Rs. 62,499 for the 12GB RAM model. It is offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac colour options.

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 16GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB + 1TB model is priced at Rs. 69,999. It is available in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive finishes.

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB option costs Rs. 69,999. It comes in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs Motorola Signature vs Vivo X200T: Display, Software

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Galaxy A57 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and is confirmed to receive six generations of Android and One UI upgrades, along with six years of security updates.

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature offers a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780 pixels and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, along with Smart Water Touch support. The phone runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI.

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1,260 x 2,800 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is promised five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs Motorola Signature vs Vivo X200T: Processor, Battery

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Galaxy A57 5G runs on the Exynos 1680 chipset and supports up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset built on a 3nm process. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The handset houses a 5,200mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse charging support.

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs Motorola Signature vs Vivo X200T: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Galaxy A57 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It also includes a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm and weighs 179g.

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom. It features a 50-megapixel front camera. The device measures 162.1 x 76.4 x 6.99mm and weighs 186g.

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T offers a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 160 x 74.2 x 7.9mm and weighs 203g.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs Motorola Signature vs Vivo X200T: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is suited for users who want dependable performance, long-term software support, and a slim design. The Motorola Signature is ideal for those looking for a flagship-grade experience with a high refresh rate display, versatile cameras, and premium build quality. The Vivo X200T stands out for its larger battery, strong performance, and camera system tuned for imaging versatility.

FAQs

1. Which phone's display has the highest refresh rate?

The Motorola Signature offers the fastest display with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the others are limited to 120Hz.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Vivo X200T has the largest battery at 6,200mAh, followed by the Motorola Signature and Galaxy A57 5G.

3. Which phone is best for photography?

The Motorola Signature and Vivo X200T offer more advanced camera setups, while the Galaxy A57 5G focuses on a balanced camera experience.