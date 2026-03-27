Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram’s Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Developer Spots Offline Viewing Feature

Instagram’s Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Developer Spots Offline Viewing Feature

An Android developer claims that Instagram could soon allow users to download Reels for offline viewing.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 15:17 IST
Instagram’s Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Developer Spots Offline Viewing Feature

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram's Edits app lets users create Reels from images and videos

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Dhurandhar font style can be accessed through the text tool
  • The new font style is available on Android and iOS in India
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released earlier this month
Advertisement

Instagram has started rolling out a new custom font style for its reel-focused Edits app. Now, users in India can create Reels on the platform with the Dhurandhar: The Revenge-inspired text. This comes as the movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, has crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore collection mark at the box office globally, just a couple of weeks after its release. The new custom font style is currently available in the Edits app for iPhone and Android smartphones. Separately, an app developer claims that the video-sharing platform is testing the ability to download Reels for offline viewing, which could be released as part of a future update.

How to Create Reels in Edits App Using Dhurandhar: The Revenge Font Style

On Friday, the US-based social media platform announced that the Edits app is getting a new Dhurandhar: The Revenge-inspired font style. This will allow users to create Reels with the same font style as the film's poster, recreating them with their own videos and images.

The company said that the new custom font style captures the “styling of the film”, helping creators make Reels around the new Aditya Dhar-directed film, which was released on March 19 in the country. The new font style is currently live in India on Android and iOS devices.

edits app dhurandhar inline Edits App Dhurandhar

Users can also edit the colour and size of the text.
Photo Credit: Instagram

 

How to Create Reels With the New Font From Dhurandar: The Revenge 

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you create Reels with a Dhurandhar: The Revenge-inspired font style.

  1. Download the Edits app, if you haven't already, from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.
  2. Then, log in to the app with your Instagram account.
  3. Tap on the create button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, denoted by a ‘Plus' symbol.
  4. You can choose to create the Reel from a video or image in your gallery, or open the camera app to capture one.
  5. Then, the editor will open as a new project > click on the Text tool in the bottom-left corner > type the text.
  6. Once done, you can click on the third option from the left in the menu bar, denoted by “Aa”, and then scroll to find the Dhurandhar font style.
  7. Select the Dhurandhar-inspired font style > Hit Done > Next.
  8. You can now download the Reel or share it on other social media platforms, including Instagram.

Instagram Could Soon Let Users Download Reels for Offline Viewing

In a post on Threads, Instagram's microblogging platform, app developer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared two screenshots, claiming that the social media platform is testing the ability to automatically download Reels for offline viewing. While the company has yet to confirm this, the feature is expected to be released as part of a future update. It is shown to appear in the “more” menu on Reels as the “Manage offline downloads” button.

The new feature is expected to allow users to enable automatic downloads for Reels, along with options for downloading Reels automatically only when connected via Wi-Fi, the maximum number of downloads, and a surface mode. Users will reportedly be able to view all their downloaded Reels from the same tab, while also tracking the download status.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram Edits, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Instagram, Edits
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro+ Colourways, Battery and Storage Details Revealed as Smartphones Visit Geekbench

Related Stories

Instagram’s Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Developer Spots Offline Viewing Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
?>

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Launched in India at These Prices
  2. iQOO Z11 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, 9,020mAh Battery
  3. Redmi 15A With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Said to Ship After iPhone 18 Pro Models Debut
  5. Oppo K15 Pro Series Colours, Storage Options Revealed; Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Apple Could Soon Let Gemini, Claude, and More AI Assistants Power Siri
  7. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced
  8. Instagram's Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge
  9. Leaked Renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Hint At a Very Familiar Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked Online Ahead of Expected Debut
  2. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Developer Spots Offline Viewing Feature
  3. Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro+ Colourways, Battery and Storage Details Revealed as Smartphones Visit Geekbench
  4. Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design and Dimensions Revealed via Leaked CAD Renders
  5. Android 17 Beta 3 Hints at New Priority Charging Feature, OEM-Exclusive Camera Features in Third-Party Apps: Report
  6. Bitcoin Trades Near $69,000 as Weak Sentiment Keeps Crypto Market in Check
  7. Samsung Opens One UI 8.5 Beta to More Galaxy Devices, Including Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Launched in India, Galaxy Book 6 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple's Mac Pro Desktop With M2 Ultra Chipset Discontinued Nearly Three Years After Launch
  10. OpenAI Reportedly Shelves ChatGPT’s Adult Mode Plans Indefinitely
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »