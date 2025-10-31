Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Internet Browser Beta for Windows PCs Launched with Galaxy AI Integration

Samsung Internet Browser Beta for Windows PCs Launched with Galaxy AI Integration

Samsung Internet for PC is equipped with the company's Browsing Assist feature, which uses Galaxy AI to summarise and translate webpages in real time.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 12:13 IST
Samsung Internet Browser Beta for Windows PCs Launched with Galaxy AI Integration

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Internet Browser beta is accessible to Windows 10 and Windows 11 users

Highlights
  • Galaxy AI adds real-time translation and summaries
  • Users can sync bookmarks, passwords, and history via Samsung Pass
  • Samsung enhances privacy with anti-tracking and live dashboard
Samsung has officially launched the beta version of its Samsung Internet browser for PC, bringing its popular mobile web experience to desktop for the first time. The browser is currently available for PCs running Windows 10 and Windows 11 in two countries, with plans for wider availability in the coming months. The move marks a major step in Samsung's efforts to expand its Galaxy ecosystem, offering users seamless browsing continuity across its range of smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Samsung Internet Browser Beta Is Currently Available in Two Countries

The company recently announced the release of Samsung Internet for PC, marking the first time its mobile browser is officially available on a desktop computer. The beta, launched on Thursday, is accessible on Windows 10 (version 1809 and later) and Windows 11 users in the US and South Korea, with a broader rollout expected soon. To join the beta, go to this link and sign in with your Samsung account on the Samsung Developer Portal.

The desktop version of the Samsung Internet is designed to provide a smooth browsing experience across Galaxy devices by syncing bookmarks, history, passwords, and autofill details through Samsung Pass. Users can also resume browsing sessions on their PC from where they stopped on mobile, enhancing continuity within Samsung's ecosystem of smartphones, tablets, and Galaxy Book laptops.

Powered by Galaxy AI, Samsung Internet for PC introduces the Browsing Assist feature, which can summarise and translate webpages in real time, simplifying multitasking and research. Samsung says the browser will evolve from a standard web app into an “ambient AI” platform that learns from user behaviour to deliver personalised and context-aware assistance.

Privacy continues to be a core priority, with the Samsung Internet browser including intelligent anti-tracking systems and a live Privacy Dashboard that displays what information is being protected. These tools are intended to secure user data while ensuring consistent speed and usability.

With this expansion to desktop, Samsung could finally compete directly with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox, which are all available on mobile and desktop computers. The move also reinforces Samsung's vision of building a connected and intelligent Galaxy ecosystem that unites devices through cohesive design, strong security, and AI-enhanced browsing experiences.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Internet Browser, Galaxy AI, Samsung Internet Browser for PC, Windows 10, Windows 11
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Announces Passkey-Encrypted Chat Backups With Biometric Authentication for Extra Security

