Signal has been updated with support for several new features that are designed to improve the user experience for group calls on the platform. The latest version of Signal or Android, iOS, and the desktop client now support the new Call Links feature that allows users to start a group call with several users, without creating a separate group chat. Other features that are part of the update include a new "raise hand" button, emoji reactions, and a new tab for calls on the Signal app.

Signal Updated With Call Links Feature: How it Works

After updating to the latest version of Signal on Android, iOS, and Signal Desktop, users will be able to create a call link, which can be shared with any user on Signal. The feature is designed to work seamlessly, like joining a Google Meet or Microsoft Teams call from a URL.

Call Links on Signal work on iOS, Android, and the Signal Desktop app

Photo Credit: Signal

Previously, users had to create a group chat before initiating a call, which involved added each member manually. Now, users can send the Call Link to multiple people in their contact list — Signal currently limits group calls to 50 participants. Once a call link is created, users can keep

Signal is widely regarded as one of the most secure messaging platforms, and the non-profit says that the Call Links feature includes a feature to control who can join a call. When the Require Admin Approval option is toggled, the person who created the call will need approve each participant.

Signal Adds Raise Hand Button, Emoji Reactions, and Calling Enhancements

In addition to the new Call Links feature, Signal has also added a new Raise Hand button that brings the same functionality available on apps like Microsoft Teams and Google Meet to the encrypted messenger. The app will also display a list of participants who have selected the Raise Hand button.

Another popular feature with video collaboration apps — emoji reactions — can now be used on Signal for Android, iOS, and the Signal Desktop app. The messaging app has also added a new Calls tab at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to see their call history and manage their call links. In-call UI improvements, such as new call control buttons, are also available with the latest update.