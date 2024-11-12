Technology News
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gameplay Deep Dive Details Combat, Exploration and Puzzles

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass on December 9.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 November 2024 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently up for pre-order on Xbox and PC

Highlights
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed at Xbox Developer Direct
  • The game is confirmed to release on PS5 next year
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will feature open hub areas to explore
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle received a gameplay deep dive Monday that detailed more of the game's combat, exploration and puzzles. Publisher Bethesda also shed more light on the premise of the story that sees Indy join the chase for a priceless stolen relic. The action-adventure title, that tells an original Indiana Jones story inspired by the films, is set to release on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass on December 9.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The nearly 15-minute-long gameplay deep dive video begins with Indy finding a relic inside a crypt. In typical Indiana Jones fashion, removing the relic from its pedestal triggers a collapse as the crypt begins to cave in. With the help of his trusted whip, Indiana Jones escapes the crumbling cavern.

The game' story kicks off with a break in that alerts Indy of a stolen relic, Pete Ward, audio director at developer MachineGames, said in the deep dive video. We're also introduced to other characters part of the adventure — Gina, an Italian journalist who's looking for her missing sister, and Indy's rival Emmerich Voss, who has been relentlessly hunting down mysterious artefacts across the globe.

While there's plenty of action, Indy will have to look for clues and trinkets that guide his way on the adventure. We see the titular archaeologist walking across snowy mountains, exploring ancient crypts and jumping across platforming sections. Solving environmental puzzles will be key to moving forward or finding optional hidden secrets, the developer said.

Indy's Trusted Tools

The deep dive also details the versatile tools that will be at Indy's disposal, from the multipurpose whip to a torch that aids exploration and lights up new paths. Indiana Jones' camera can take photos to reveal insights into historical sites and uncover crucial clues. It can also provide puzzle hints. Indy is also aided by his journal, that starts with a blank page and fills up with clues, photographs, maps and notes as you progress through the story.

In certain story sections where Indiana Jones must access restricted areas, he can don a disguise and walk around unnoticed — very reminiscent of Hitman games. Aside from smaller environmental puzzles, the game will also feature grander, more elaborate puzzles.

indiana jones indiana jones

Finding clues will be key
Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Combat

The gameplay deep dive also showcases the combat in the game — players can decide on their approach to either outsmart their enemies or overpower them with brute force. Aside from their whip and gun, players will have access to environmental weapons that can help quickly end an encounter before it gets ugly. And if there's nothing lying around, you can always get into a fistfight. In a close-quarters brawl, Indiana Jones can execute power combos, block incoming punches and parry attacks to get an opening.

Stealth, too, is a big part of combat. Indy can sneak up behind an enemy, take them down and hide their body to avoid alerting other guards. Players can also unlock new skills and moves by spending Adventure Points accumulated by completing missions.

As expected, the game heavily emphasises exploration. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come with several open areas, where players can tread off the main path and uncover side quests and mysteries. The game also features an underground fight club, where players can test their brawling skills.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes out December 9 on PC and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game will be released on PS5 in Spring 2025.

