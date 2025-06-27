Top 10 Snapseed QR Codes to Try in 2025

Snapseed is one of the best photo editing apps available for iOS and Android smartphones today, and unlike many expensive applications, it is completely free to use. The Google-owned application occasionally receives updates with useful new features, which can help photographers quickly make edits to their photos before posting them online. While it is a very user-friendly app, power users can take advantage of features like Snapseed QR codes that makes it easy to "share" your photo edits with other users.

What Are Snapseed QR Codes?

If you want to truly unlock the power of Snapseed, you must learn how to create and use Snapseed QR codes. This tool is designed to perform "non-destructive" editing, which means it can store the original image, along with the entire history of edits. The feature allows a user who scans the QR code to see all the adjustments you have made to your image.

This means that you can share your photo edits using Snapseed QR codes, to help other users learn image manipulation while using Google's popular photo editing app for smartphones.

List of Best Snapseed QR Codes in 2025

Bright Urban Landscapes

If you want to quickly edit images of urban landscapes captured during the day, you can scan this Snapseed QR code. It will highlight the blue colours of the sky, sharpen the edges of buildings, and manage exposure, brightness, and shadow levels, with a slightly cool colour temperature and a modern feel. Once you've applied these edits, you can make further adjustments to the photo based on the image you have selected.

Nostalgic Pet Portraits

This Snapseed QR code is designed to enhance the natural colours of your photos featuring pets and other animals. It boosts adds a bit of saturation which makes images of leaves and flowers "pop". It also applies some blur to the image, giving it a slightly vintage feel. In addition to these edits, your photo's exposure levels will also be adjusted to make sure your pet and the background are well-lit.

Monochrome Landscapes

Have you ever wished you could turn your pictures of landscapes into striking monochrome images? Scan this Snapseed QR code to apply a dramatic black and white to your photo, along with enhanced contrast and exposure levels that emphasise the textures of the building or other structures in the area. You can also add a film-like grain to make your photos more "moody", further enhancing the dramatic effect.

Cinematic Indoor Portraits

When clicking portrait images indoors, you might have to contend with low light scenarios that result in a certain level of noise or under exposure. In order to deal with this, you can use this Snapseed QR code that adds a film-like look with a warm, cosy feel. These edits will give your photos a nostalgic or cinematic look, while drawing a viewer's attention to the person in the frame.

Vivid Urban Landscapes

Street photography can be challenging at night, especially when you're dealing with areas that are either too dark or too bright. Luckily, you can edit your images using Snapseed to adjust contrast levels, brightness levels, shadows, and highlights. With this Snapseed QR code, your photos of low light landscapes will emphasise vibrant city lights, and improve visibility of objects in the image.

Natural Daytime Colours

Photos of plants and colourful insects, such as butterflies, can be enhanced by adjusting saturation, brightness, and warmth levels. Using the warm natural daytime Snapseed QR code, you can quickly apply adjustments that bring out the green colours of leaves, while enhancing the colours of flowers and other objects in the frame, such as toys or small animals.

Luminous Low Light Cityscapes

When you're on the go and need to make some no-nonsense changes to your photos clicked at night, the luminous low light cityscape Snapseed QR code can help you bring out the best in your images. Buildings and other well lit objects are emphasised, while saturation, brightness, contrast, and shadow levels are adjusted so both the subject is bright enough, while controlling the visibility of any reflections and darker areas.

Dramatic Outdoor Landscapes

You can make your photos of landscapes with clouds appear quite dramatic with this Snapseed QR code, that highlights parts of the photo including clouds, while reducing the saturation levels of other elements, like the grass or water bodies. This gives your photos a more coarse look, without drawing attention away from the primary subject, which can be a person, a building, or another inanimate object.

High Contrast Daytime Landscapes

This Snapseed QR code makes your images appear warmer, while boosting colours of subjects that might not have been properly captured by your smartphone's camera. You can use this preset to produce images with more vibrant skies, flowers, and other subjects. Don't forget to add a lens blur or a vignette to your photo to emphasise the subject once you're done making adjustments.

Monochrome Portraits

Get black and white portrait images of your subjects in a flash with this Snapseed QR code, which turns saturation levels all the way down, while adjusting other image controls like brightness, shadows, contrast, and highlights. This preset also includes a lens blur in the centre of the image, so make sure to position your subject in the middle, or re-apply the lens blur effect yourself if you want a different look.

How to use Snapseed QR Code?

If you want to use one of these Snapseed QR codes, you can open the Snapseed app on your smartphone and tap on Open to select the image you want to edit. After the image is loaded, tap on the Edit stack button in the top right corner of the screen, and select QR look... from the menu that pops up. Tap on Scan QR look and point your phone's camera at the Snapseed QR code, and the edits will be applied to your photo.

How to Create Snapseed QR Code?

Once you get the hang of making your own edits on Snapseed, you can export your own edits in the form of a Snapseed QR code. To create your own Snapseed QR code, make your edits to your photo, then tap on the Edit stack button at the top, select QR look... and tap Create QR look. You can then tap the Share button and send the QR code via supported apps on your smartphone.

FAQs

How do I see the QR code on Snapseed?

You can follow the steps mentioned above to see various photo editing workflows shared by other users on Snapseed. The easiest way to identify Snapseed QR codes is to look for the app icon located in the middle of the QR code, which is placed in the middle of the original image used to edit the photo.

Can I load Snapseed QR codes from the same device?

Yes, you can load a Snapseed QR code from your own smartphone. You will need the latest version of the Google app on your smartphone. You can select the Google Lens feature in the app and pick the Snapseed QR code image in the Camera Roll on your iPhone or your Android phone's gallery application. This allows you to open the Snapseed QR code in the app on your phone.

Where can I find Snapseed QR codes?

You can find several Snapseed QR codes online, which will let you quickly edit your images using presets. You can scan some of the QR codes we've listed above, or simply search for Snapseed QR codes online, and there are many sites that offer access to hundreds of presets that are compatible with the Snapseed app on iOS and Android.