Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced a strategic partnership with Swedish music streaming platform Spotify on Friday to expand the entertainment experiences for postpaid subscribers in India. As part of the move, eligible Vi users will receive complimentary access to Spotify Premium for three months, gaining access to features like ad-free music streaming, offline downloads, and high-quality audio playback. The offer is available across select Vi Individual and Family Postpaid plans beginning today.

Existing And New Vi Postpaid Subscribers Can Access Spotify Premium

According to the telecom service provider (TSP), eligible Vi postpaid customers will receive a three-month Spotify Premium subscription at no additional cost. The benefit is available to users activating or retaining eligible Vi Postpaid plans. It can be redeemed through the Vi app by customers who have not previously subscribed to Spotify Premium.

Commenting on the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said, “By combining forces with Spotify, we are offering an unmatched content mix that makes Vi the top choice for subscribers.”

The complimentary Spotify Premium subscription is available as a fixed benefit with Individual postpaid plans priced at Rs. 451, Rs. 551, Rs. 751, and Rs. 1,201 (REDX). It is also included with Family postpaid plans priced at Rs. 701, Rs. 751, Rs. 871, Rs. 1,201, Rs. 1,301, Rs. 1,401, Rs. 1,526, and Rs. 1,601 (REDX Family).

The Spotify Premium benefit will be available to the primary account holder on family plans, as per Vi.

Once the promotional period ends, users will be provided the option to continue their Spotify Premium membership using Vi's Add to Bill facility. It is available for Rs. 139 per month.

Spotify Premium offers ad-free streaming of over 100 million songs. With the subscription, users can take advantage of higher audio quality, organise their listening queues, get insights into their streaming habits and play songs in any order without being tied to the shuffle-only mode. Furthermore, it also brings offline streaming of music, enabling users to download tracks and playlists on their devices.