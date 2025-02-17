Spotify is working on a more expensive 'Music Pro' subscription tier that will offer higher-quality audio streaming, along with support for exclusive features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Bloomberg report. The music streaming platform is also said to be in talks with partners to eventually offer access to concert ticket presales as part of the Spotify Music Pro plan. Rival services like Tidal and Apple Music already offer access to lossless audio quality, and Spotify's version could arrive later this year.

Spotify Music Pro Subscription Price, Features (Expected)

Citing people familiar with the company's plans, Bloomberg reports that Spotify's Music Pro tier might be available up to for $5.99 (roughly Rs. 520) "on top of existing subscriptions". However, the prices could vary as the company is working on acquiring rights from various music labels, according to the report.

Like its existing subscription plans, the streaming service is also expected to make Music Pro available at cheaper prices in some countries. In the US, Spotify Premium is priced at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,040) a month in the US, while a monthly subscription in India costs Rs. 119. Meanwhile, YouTube Music and Apple Music are currently priced at Rs. 99 per month.

There's no mention of a timeline for the launch of the Spotify Music Pro tier, but the company reportedly plans to roll it out in a phased manner. The platform has yet to procure the rights to lossless music tracks from music companies, according to the publication.

In addition to the long-rumoured support for lossless audio, the purported Spotify Music Pro plan would also offer access to AI powered features such as the ability to "mix" songs. It's currently unclear whether artists and labels will be able to opt out of having their music used to create an AI remixed track.

Spotify wouldn't be the first streaming platform to introduce access to lossless audio quality — both Apple Music and Tidal offer access to Hi-Res lossless audio streaming. Spotify subscribers would also need to pay an additional fee to access the so-called Music Pro tier, while lossless streaming is part of the standard Apple Music and Tidal subscription.