Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Music Pro Plan With AI Remixing, Exclusive Features in Development: Report

Spotify Music Pro Plan With AI Remixing, Exclusive Features in Development: Report

Spotify is reportedly exploring a ticketing service for concerts that could provide subscribers with access to better seats or access to presales.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2025 16:04 IST
Spotify Music Pro Plan With AI Remixing, Exclusive Features in Development: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ John Tekeridis

Spotify is currently priced at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,040) a month in the US

Highlights
  • Spotify Music Pro is in development and could be launched later this year
  • The streaming platform might finally introduce support for lossless audio
  • Spotify has yet to announce plans for an additional subscription tier
Advertisement

Spotify is working on a more expensive 'Music Pro' subscription tier that will offer higher-quality audio streaming, along with support for exclusive features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Bloomberg report. The music streaming platform is also said to be in talks with partners to eventually offer access to concert ticket presales as part of the Spotify Music Pro plan. Rival services like Tidal and Apple Music already offer access to lossless audio quality, and Spotify's version could arrive later this year.

Spotify Music Pro Subscription Price, Features (Expected)

Citing people familiar with the company's plans, Bloomberg reports that Spotify's Music Pro tier might be available up to for $5.99 (roughly Rs. 520) "on top of existing subscriptions". However, the prices could vary as the company is working on acquiring rights from various music labels, according to the report.

Like its existing subscription plans, the streaming service is also expected to make Music Pro available at cheaper prices in some countries. In the US, Spotify Premium is priced at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,040) a month in the US, while a monthly subscription in India costs Rs. 119. Meanwhile, YouTube Music and Apple Music are currently priced at Rs. 99 per month.

There's no mention of a timeline for the launch of the Spotify Music Pro tier, but the company reportedly plans to roll it out in a phased manner. The platform has yet to procure the rights to lossless music tracks from music companies, according to the publication.

In addition to the long-rumoured support for lossless audio, the purported Spotify Music Pro plan would also offer access to AI powered features such as the ability to "mix" songs. It's currently unclear whether artists and labels will be able to opt out of having their music used to create an AI remixed track.

Spotify wouldn't be the first streaming platform to introduce access to lossless audio quality — both Apple Music and Tidal offer access to Hi-Res lossless audio streaming. Spotify subscribers would also need to pay an additional fee to access the so-called Music Pro tier, while lossless streaming is part of the standard Apple Music and Tidal subscription.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify Music Pro, Spotify, Spotify Premium, Spotify Features, Music Streaming
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Gripping Malayalam Mystery-Thriller Online?

Related Stories

Spotify Music Pro Plan With AI Remixing, Exclusive Features in Development: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Mini May Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Tipped to Launch in H1 2025
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Gets a New Colour Option in India
  4. Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price, Availability Revealed
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Set; Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Leaked
  6. Bitcoin, Altcoins Fail to Break Out of Market Slumber Over Weekend
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where it Online?
  8. Realme Neo 7 SE, Neo 7x Officially Teased, to Launch Soon
  9. OpenAI Ditches Standalone o3 AI Model Launch, Teases a Unified GPT-5
  10. SpaceX Starship Prepares for Next Flight After Successful Static Fire Tests
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA SPHEREx Mission to Map Water Ice in the Milky Way for Life’s Origins
  2. Indian Game Adda Starring Elvish Yadav as a Host Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  3. Dhakshina OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Crime Thriller Online?
  4. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says He's No Longer Trying to Move Players on Other Platforms to Xbox
  5. Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Upgrade Reportedly Facing Delays Due to Bugs and Consistency Issues
  6. Realme Neo 7 SE, Neo 7x Officially Teased; Pre-Reservations Open in China
  7. HP Victus 15 With AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU Launched in India
  8. China Names Its Moon Spacesuit and Rover Ahead of Lunar Mission
  9. Spotify Music Pro Plan With AI Remixing, Exclusive Features in Development: Report
  10. The White Lotus Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »