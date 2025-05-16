Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Arrives on Geekbench; US Model Could Feature Exynos 2400 Chipset

Samsung might use different chipsets for various markets, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2025 13:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Arrives on Geekbench; US Model Could Feature Exynos 2400 Chipset

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE has an Exynos 2400e processor

  • The Galaxy FE series offers features from the S series at a lower price
  • Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE has reportedly been benchmarked
  • The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE models may offer better performance
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to debut later this year as the successor to the Galaxy S24 FE that's currently on sale in India and global markets. The Galaxy S24 FE, like the models before it, was powered by an in-house Samsung-made processor, the Exynos 2400e. This was the slightly watered-down version of the Exynos 2400 chipset which powered the Galaxy S24 (a premium flagship) last year. Unlike the Galaxy S24 series where Samsung used different processors for various markets, the Galaxy S25 series was launched with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC on all models in the lineup. Now, details of the chipset on the Galaxy S25 FE have surfaced online.

A recent Geekbench entry spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, adds to the contradictory rumours surrounding the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 FE smartphone. The Geekbench listing shows the product name, the score it achieved, and details about its processor, RAM, and software version.

The listing contradicts a recent report, which stated that the Galaxy S25 FE could use a Dimensity 9400 SoC, the Geekbench listing shows the smartphone being powered by an Exynos 2400 processor. This isn't a bad choice by any means, it's just that MediaTek's processor offers better performance (3.62GHz) and is more efficient given that it uses the 3nm manufacturing process.

The Exynos 2400 chip also powered the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus models in India last year.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was initially said to be powered by the same chipset that powers the currently available Galaxy S24 FE model. As per the above-mentioned report, we got to know of a MediaTek-powered option. It was said that MediaTek chipsets would only be used if Samsung's foundries struggled to produce Exynos chips.

With a new Geekbench listing confirming that an Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S25 FE exists, it now seems like Samsung could use the Galaxy S24's strategy with chipsets. The Geekbench listing shows a model number with a ‘U' indicating that the US models of the Galaxy S25 FE may be powered by the Exynos chipsets, while other countries may be lucky to get a MediaTek-powered option. All-in-all it still remains unclear whether Samsung will offer a MediaTek-powered option for its Galaxy S25 FE smartphone this year.

 

Bitcoin Price Rises Above $104,000 Mark; JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Could Outperform Gold in H2 2025

