Spotify Flags Price Rises as It Introduces New Services: Report

Spotify price increases would be accompanied by planned new services and features.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2025 16:57 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Spotify said earlier this months that it would raise the price of premium subscription in some markets

  • Spotify achieved its first annual profit last year
  • The company said it would raise prices in South Asia and other markets
  • Spotify has taken up cost-cutting measures in recent years
Spotify will raise prices as it invests in new features and targets 1 billion users, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing the music streaming provider's Co-President and Chief Business Officer Alex Norstrom.

The increases would be accompanied by planned new services and features, the FT cited Norstrom as saying in an interview.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in August, the Swedish firm said it would increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in some markets from September, as it looks to improve profit margins.

It said the price will rise to EUR 11.99 ($14.05) from EUR 10.99 in markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Price increases and price adjustments and so on, that's part of our business toolbox and we'll do it when it makes sense," Norstrom told the newspaper.

Price increases combined with cost-cutting efforts in recent years helped Spotify achieve its first annual profit last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Price Increase
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
