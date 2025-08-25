Apple is expected to enter the foldable phone market next year, with the much-anticipated folding phone, which is said to be referred to as the iPhone Fold. This handset may be unveiled in September 2026, according to recent reports. While the company has not confirmed any plans for such a device, analysts and industry insiders continue to share details about the foldable iPhone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now reported on the purported camera specifications of the book-style foldable, which may also include support for Touch ID. Additionally, Apple is said to be exploring a partnership with Google to integrate Gemini AI into Siri for a major upcoming upgrade.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Camera Specifications (Expected)

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that the foldable iPhone will feature a total of four cameras. It will include one camera on the cover screen, one on the inside main display, and two on the back. The outward-facing main camera will likely have a higher resolution. The second lens could either be a telephoto or an ultrawide camera.

The purported foldable iPhone may come with a 5-inch or 6-inch cover display and a large 8-inch inner foldable display. According to Gurman, Apple's choice to bring back Touch ID in a flagship might seem unusual, since recent models rely on Face ID. The last handset from the company with Touch ID was the iPhone SE (2022).

To keep the foldable iPhone slim, about 9.5mm when closed, Apple will likely not include the bulky TrueDepth system. Instead, the company is expected to place a Touch ID sensor in the side button for quick and convenient unlocking.

Apple is expected to roll out its next-generation C2 modem next year, which is claimed to deliver higher speeds than the first C1 modem. This is expected to be included in the company's first foldable iPhone. In addition, both the iPhone 17 Air, expected to be unveiled in September 2025, and the foldable iPhone will likely come without SIM card slots on any variant, instead offering dual SIM 5G connectivity via eSIM.

Apple's first foldable iPhone will reportedly cost $1,999 (around Rs. 1.74 lakh). It is expected to launch in September 2026. The price of the smartphone is also expected to be higher in India, just like the company's other models.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple has begun preliminary talks with Google about developing a custom AI model powered by Google Gemini to support an updated version of the Siri voice assistant. These discussions are part of Apple's push to close the gap in generative AI with its competing brands.

Apple has also reportedly explored collaborations with Anthropic PBC and OpenAI to potentially integrate Claude or ChatGPT as the foundation for Siri. However, Gurman states that Apple has not yet decided whether to rely on in-house models or move forward with an external partner for the project.