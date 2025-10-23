Spotify users have been reporting issues with the app on Android devices in recent weeks. It resulted in the music streaming app frequently crashing or freezing under certain conditions for a sizable number of users, primarily on Samsung and Google Pixel devices, hampering the user experience. The company has now acknowledged the issue and said it is currently under investigation. Spotify says a fix for it is currently in the works.

Spotify App Crashing on Android

As per reports on the Spotify Support forum, the issue primarily surfaced when using the Spotify app on Samsung and Google devices connected to a Wi-Fi network. In many instances, the app first froze and then crashed.

“As soon as I login the app just freezes and I get the ‘not responding' notification to close the app. Disconnect from wifi though and all is fine when I reopen,” a user wrote.

Replying to the original post, a Spotify moderator advised them to disable any VPN, DNS, or AdBlocker service connected to the phone. Further steps, such as trying a different Wi-Fi connection, restarting the router, excluding Spotify from battery optimisation, and resetting the handset's network settings to default, were also suggested.

“Spotify is unusable in this state, especially because I need wifi to connect to speakers in my house. It is the only app crashing. Everything else is working fine,” another user commented.

However, none of the aforementioned fixes has been deemed a solution. ​Users on the forum claimed to have tried everything suggested by Spotify support, but to no avail. The app only resumes normal functionality when disconnecting from the Wi-Fi and using mobile data. While the issue seems to affect all Android devices, a majority of the affected handsets are Samsung and Google-branded, such as the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In a statement, Spotify said, “We've received reports from Android users (mainly Samsung and Google Pixel) experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain WiFi networks.”

It further confirmed that the issue is currently under investigation. Users who are currently facing app crashes can react to the post for an update on a possible resolution.