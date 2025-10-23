Technology News
English Edition
  Spotify Acknowledges Issue Causing Frequent App Crashes on Samsung and Pixel Phones

Spotify Acknowledges Issue Causing Frequent App Crashes on Samsung and Pixel Phones

Spotify said that a fix for the issue is currently in the works.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 October 2025 15:54 IST
Spotify Acknowledges Issue Causing Frequent App Crashes on Samsung and Pixel Phones

Photo Credit: Spotify

The issue caused the Spotify app to crash and freeze on Android devices

Highlights
  • Users report Spotify app freezes and crashes when connected to Wi-Fi
  • The app is said to work normally on mobile data but crashes on Wi-Fi
  • Affected models include the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 Ultra
Spotify users have been reporting issues with the app on Android devices in recent weeks. It resulted in the music streaming app frequently crashing or freezing under certain conditions for a sizable number of users, primarily on Samsung and Google Pixel devices, hampering the user experience. The company has now acknowledged the issue and said it is currently under investigation. Spotify says a fix for it is currently in the works.

Spotify App Crashing on Android

As per reports on the Spotify Support forum, the issue primarily surfaced when using the Spotify app on Samsung and Google devices connected to a Wi-Fi network. In many instances, the app first froze and then crashed.

“As soon as I login the app just freezes and I get the ‘not responding' notification to close the app. Disconnect from wifi though and all is fine when I reopen,” a user wrote.

Replying to the original post, a Spotify moderator advised them to disable any VPN, DNS, or AdBlocker service connected to the phone. Further steps, such as trying a different Wi-Fi connection, restarting the router, excluding Spotify from battery optimisation, and resetting the handset's network settings to default, were also suggested.

“Spotify is unusable in this state, especially because I need wifi to connect to speakers in my house. It is the only app crashing. Everything else is working fine,” another user commented.

However, none of the aforementioned fixes has been deemed a solution. ​Users on the forum claimed to have tried everything suggested by Spotify support, but to no avail. The app only resumes normal functionality when disconnecting from the Wi-Fi and using mobile data. While the issue seems to affect all Android devices, a majority of the affected handsets are Samsung and Google-branded, such as the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In a statement, Spotify said, “We've received reports from Android users (mainly Samsung and Google Pixel) experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain WiFi networks.”

It further confirmed that the issue is currently under investigation. Users who are currently facing app crashes can react to the post for an update on a possible resolution.

Comments

Further reading: Spotify
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft to Introduce New Copilot Features: From AI Agents to Avatars, Know What to Expect

Spotify Acknowledges Issue Causing Frequent App Crashes on Samsung and Pixel Phones
