Spotify on Monday announced its latest round of price hike in India, along with South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and select other markets. Users will now have to shell out more to continue their uninterrupted access to ad-free music, in addition to access to features such as a customisable queue, the ability to play songs in any order and better streaming quality. The streaming service said that it will notify Spotify Premium subscribers about the increase in the plan prices via email.

Spotify Price Hike

In a newsroom post, Spotify shared details about its price hike. While it did not reveal the exact countries where the prices will be raised, the streaming service said it will be applicable in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Spotify said that it is raising the prices so that it can “continue to innovate” on its product offerings to deliver the best listening experience. Existing users will see the hiked prices once their current billing cycle ends. Meanwhile, new users will need to subscribe at the revised rates to enjoy Spotify Premium's services.

Revised Spotify Premium subscription prices

Currently, the streaming service offers four subscription plans: Individual, Duo, Family, and Student. All of their prices have been increased.

Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that the Spotify app in India now reflects the revised prices. Currently, the streaming service offers four subscription plans: Individual, Duo, Family, and Student. All of their prices have been increased. The Spotify Premium Individual plan was previously listed for Rs. 119 per month but will now cost Rs. 139.

Meanwhile, the Duo and Family plans are priced at Rs. 179 and Rs. 229 per month, compared to Rs. 149 and Rs. 179 per month, respectively, prior to the price hike. Notably, both of these plans allow more than one user to share a single Spotify Premium account.

The cheapest way to stream music on Spotify remains the Student plan, but it is only applicable for students with a verified identity card. It will now cost Rs. 69 per month, as opposed to the previously listed price of Rs. 59 per month.