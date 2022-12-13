Spotify has announced a new rewards programme for Premium Mini subscribers in India. The new initiative by the Swedish streaming giant will let users access the premium service for just Rs. 2 for a week instead of the original rate of Rs. 25. People using the Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days will be eligible to take advantage of the programme. The app will have a new Rewards option at the bottom with three sections – Challenge, Rewards, and Help. With Spotify Premium Mini, users will get the entire catalogue of songs and podcasts with an ad-free experience.

On Twitter, Spotify product manager Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) announced the rollout of Spotify Rewards Program in India on Monday. As mentioned, the new initiative will allow users to receive rewards by using the Premium Mini plan for ten days within the next 30 days.

After months of development and testing, today at @Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards 💎 Program.



Starting rollout from India 🇮🇳 and one of the Premium plans: Premium Mini.



Check it out and let me know whatcha think! pic.twitter.com/sMLnxqh51c — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) December 12, 2022

After using Spotify Premium Mini for ten days, the music streaming service will reward users, alowing them to purchase the plan for one week for just Rs. 2, instead of the original price of Rs. 25.

The tweet includes screenshots that show the app's interface with a new option on the bottom called Rewards. It has three sections – Challenge, Rewards, and Help. The Spotify Rewards Program is designed for Asian countries and the rollout starts with India before gradually reaching other countries.

In India, the Spotify Premium Mini plan currently costs Rs. 7 per day and Rs. 25 for a week. The plans are limited to mobile and tablet app users and come with premium features like ad-free music, and the ability to download songs for offline play. However, it has a limit of 30 songs for downloads on a single device. The Premium Individual plan, on the other hand, lets users download 10,000 songs per device and it can be used on up to five devices.

