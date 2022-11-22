Technology News
  Spotify Updates Anchor App With 'Audio Enhancement' Feature for Podcast Recording

Spotify Updates Anchor App With 'Audio Enhancement' Feature for Podcast Recording

Spotify says the ‘Podcast Audio Enhancement’ feature will eliminate the need for expensive podcast recording audio equipment.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 November 2022 20:27 IST
Spotify Updates Anchor App With 'Audio Enhancement' Feature for Podcast Recording

Photo Credit: Spotify

The audio enhancement feature can be activated by tapping a button in Spotofy's Anchor app

Highlights
  • Spotify's Anchor app added a dedicated feature for podcast creators
  • It is designed to reduce background noise during a podcast recording
  • Anchor users can also toggle the feature on and off during a recording

Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, is rolling out a dedicated 'Enhance' button for voice isolation on its Anchor app. The feature is aimed at podcast creators, and is called ‘Audio Enhancement'. it is designed to enhance audio quality and let podcast creators record with clear audio even in a noisy environment. This will eliminate the need for expensive audio equipment to record a clear audio or podcast, Spotify says, adding that the feature brings the user's voice to the forefront by eliminating background noise. 

The service announced the rollout of the feature via a blog post stating that users can activate the new feature by tapping a button in the Anchor app. To enhance the audio while recording in a noisy environment, you can press the ‘Enhance' button to improve audio quality.

The Anchor app will also allow you to toggle the feature on and off during playback, according to Spotify. You can compare the results when you record it with the feature disabled and as well as enabled on the same track.

Spotify isn't the first company to introduce a voice isolation feature — services like Google Meet and Zoom also offer similar features using AI for isolate voices without expensive microphones. These features are handy when taking meetings in crowded environments.

According to Spotify, Anchor users around the world can now access the Audio Enhancement feature on Android and iOS for free. You can update to the latest version of the app and tap the magic wand icon at the corner of the screen to enable the feature while recording, and toggle it on and off as required.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Spotify, Anchor, Podcasts
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Spotify Updates Anchor App With 'Audio Enhancement' Feature for Podcast Recording
