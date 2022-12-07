Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Lets Users Sign Up Without Phone Number, Adds Automatic Message Deletion, More

Telegram Lets Users Sign Up Without Phone Number, Adds Automatic Message Deletion, More

Telegram users can log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 December 2022 12:38 IST
Telegram Lets Users Sign Up Without Phone Number, Adds Automatic Message Deletion, More

Telegram Topics are available for groups with more than 100 members.

Highlights
  • Telegram let users set up auto-delete timers to clean up individual chats
  • The timer will be automatically applied to all new chats
  • Telegram also rolled out the second version of its Topics feature

Telegram has rolled out a new update bringing several new features and improvements to the popular messaging service. One of the major changes that is being rolled out is its new sign-up process that does not require a phone number. Until now, users were required to enter their mobile number to create a Telegram account. The app has also introduced automatic message deletion for new chats, as well as an updated Topics 2.0 feature for groups, and aggressive anti-spam.

The messaging service stated in a blog post that new users can now sign up for a Telegram account using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. Earlier, the app allowed users to control who could see their number and who can find them by their phone number, but the process still required a SIM card.

Telegram has also added an auto-delete chat feature that will let users set a timer to automatically delete messages in all new chats. According to the post, the existing chats will not be affected by the new features, however, users can set this auto-delete feature by tapping the new menu in Settings > Privacy & Security > Auto-Delete Messages.

In addition to these, the app has made Topics available for groups with more than 100 members. Groups with topics will open in a sleek two-column mode allowing users to switch to the latest topic directly from their chat list.

Meanwhile, the latest update also introduces a new tool for group admins to enable a new "aggressive" mode for automated spam filters. Another important privacy feature is temporary QR codes enabling users to allow people to add them as a contact without knowing their phone number.

Telegram has also rolled out a new emoji search feature for iOS users. The messaging service says that it has added 10 more custom emoji packs for Premium users along with additional interactive emoji for all users on the platform.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, Blockchain
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Asked to Drop Ads of Online Betting Firms in YouTube, Search Results: Report
Nigeria Rallies on Promoting CBDC Use, Bans Monthly ATM Withdrawals Over $225
Featured video of the day
Corning Launches the Next Generation of Glass

Related Stories

Telegram Lets Users Sign Up Without Phone Number, Adds Automatic Message Deletion, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, May Debut on December 11
  2. Realme 10 Pro Series Global Variant Details Out Days Before India Launch
  3. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. Telegram Allows Users to Sign Up Without a Phone Number
  5. Yashoda Movie OTT Release Date Set for December 9 on Prime Video
  6. Microsoft Inks 10-Year Call of Duty Deal With Nintendo
  7. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  8. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  9. Mi Watch Revolve Active Review: More Features on Your Wrist
  10. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23 Variants Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports
  2. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20, Likely to Be Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  3. Nigeria Rallies on Promoting CBDC Use, Bans Monthly ATM Withdrawals Over $225
  4. Telegram Lets Users Sign Up Without Phone Number, Adds Automatic Message Deletion, More
  5. Google Asked to Drop Ads of Online Betting Firms in YouTube, Search Results: Report
  6. Realme 10 Pro Series Global Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of December 8 India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Debut on December 11
  8. Microsoft Agrees to Release Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms for 10 Years Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
  9. Apple Music Sing Karaoke Mode With Real-Time Lyrics, Duet View Announced: All Details
  10. Bitcoin, Ether See Gains on Crypto Price Charts; BTC Remains Under $17,000 Mark for Third Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.