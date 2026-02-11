How to Restore WhatsApp Chats on Android and iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp allows users to back up and restore chats
Before starting, make sure you have enough storage on your devices
Backups include messages and media sent and received in chats
Have you ever lost your phone or switched to a new smartphone and realised your old WhatsApp chats were gone? It can be difficult, but you can get them back. WhatsApp allows both Android and iPhone users to back up their chats and media to Google Drive or iCloud. This facility lets users have a copy of their conversations that they can easily restore later. The steps to back up and restore chats are simple, and here we will guide you through them.
Android smartphone users can back up their WhatsApp chat history to their Google Account, while iCloud is used when backing up and restoring chats on an iPhone. As you might expect, backing up chats takes up additional Google Drive or iCloud storage, which means you might need to opt for a paid tier if your backup is too large.
Before trying out the steps, keep in mind that users cannot back up or restore chats from linked devices like WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp on Mac, or WhatsApp on Windows. The primary phone, where you first registered WhatsApp, before linking additional devices, is required for this process.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
