Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok to Get Banned in France for Use on Smartphones of Civil Servants

TikTok to Get Banned in France for Use on Smartphones of Civil Servants

The EU's two biggest policy-making institutions — the Commission and the Council — have also banned TikTok from staff phones for cybersecurity reasons.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2023 23:29 IST
TikTok to Get Banned in France for Use on Smartphones of Civil Servants

Concerns have mounted globally about Chinese government's potential to access users' data via ByteDance

Highlights
  • Several countries have adopted measures to restrict or ban TikTok
  • Exemptions can be given for professional reasons
  • US lawmakers have accused TikTok of serving harmful content

France will ban the use of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on the work phones of civil servants, Civil Service Minister Stanislas Guerini said on his Twitter account.

"In order to guarantee the cybersecurity of our administrations and civil servants, the government has decided to ban recreational applications such as TikTok on the professional phones of civil servants," he said in a statement.

He added that for several weeks, several of France's European and international partners have adopted measures to restrict or ban the downloading and installation of the TikTok application by their administrations.

Guerini said recreational applications do not have sufficient levels of cybersecurity and data protection in order to be deployed on administrations' equipment, adding that the ban is effective immediately and that government services will monitor compliance.

He said that, exceptionally, exemptions can be given for professional reasons, such as institutional communication of an administration.

A string of Western governments and institutions have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including the UK parliament, the Dutch and Belgian administrations and the New Zealand parliament.

Late last month, the European Union's two biggest policy-making institutions — the Commission and the Council — banned TikTok from staff phones for cybersecurity reasons.

Concerns have mounted globally about the potential for the Chinese government to access users' location and contact data through ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Thursday accused TikTok of serving harmful content and inflicting "emotional distress" on young users, grilling the Chinese-owned app's CEO on the company's outsized influence on teens.

Chew, in his first appearance before Congress, testified that while the "vast majority" of TikTok users are over the age of 18, the company has invested in measures to protect young people who use the app.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: France, tikTok, bytedance, smartphones
Coinbase, SEC on Collision Course for 'Existential' Clash Over Crypto Industry
Terraform Founder Do Kwon Charged for Forging Documents by Montenegrin Police

Related Stories

TikTok to Get Banned in France for Use on Smartphones of Civil Servants
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  3. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
  4. 1.2 Crore WhatsApp Users, 17 Lakh Facebook Users Targeted in This Data Theft
  5. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 90Hz LCD Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  8. Redmi Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Launched at This Price
  9. How Snapchat's AR Creators Are Developing, Monetising AR Content in India
  10. Aisle Launches This New Dating App, Says It is Aimed at Gen-Z Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Reports Record Drop in Q4 Revenue, Loses Indian Smartphone Market in Higher-End Devices to Samsung
  2. Terraform Founder Do Kwon Charged for Forging Documents by Montenegrin Police
  3. TikTok to Get Banned in France for Use on Smartphones of Civil Servants
  4. Coinbase, SEC on Collision Course for 'Existential' Clash Over Crypto Industry
  5. Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro+, Huawei FreeBuds 5, and TalkBand B7 With Bluetooth Calling Launched: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Series Launch
  7. Redmi A2 Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Feature MediaTek Helio G36 SoC: Report
  8. SoundHound Launches Chat AI Voice Assistant With Access to ChatGPT on Android, iOS
  9. Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling
  10. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Details Leak, Tipped to Feature Reworked CPU Clusters, Drop 32-Bit Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.