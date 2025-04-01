Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Hit With $162 Million French Antitrust Fine Over Privacy Tool

Apple Hit With $162 Million French Antitrust Fine Over Privacy Tool

The fine is the first by any antitrust regulator over Apple's App Tracking Transparency tool.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2025 13:50 IST
Apple Hit With $162 Million French Antitrust Fine Over Privacy Tool

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Mateusz Taciak

The ATT tool lets iPhone and iPad users decide which apps can track their activity

Highlights
  • Apple's ATT tool is also being probed in Germany, Italy, Romania
  • The ATT tool lets iPhone, iPad users decide which apps track activity
  • Apple was hit by an antitrust fine in the EU last year
Advertisement

Apple was hit with a EUR 150 million ($162.4 million or roughly Rs. 1,389 crore) fine by French antitrust regulators on Monday for abusing its dominant position in mobile app advertising on its devices via a privacy control tool.

The fine - the first by any antitrust regulator over Apple's App Tracking Transparency tool - comes a year after the European Union hit the company with a EUR 1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 16,639 crore) antitrust fine for thwarting rival music streaming services on its App Store.

The head of the French Competition Authority dismissed worries that the decision would prompt retaliation from US President Donald Trump who has threatened to slap fines on EU countries fining US companies.

"We apply competition law in an apolitical manner," Benoit Coeure told a press conference.

"But what we have heard ... is that they (US authorities) intend to apply antitrust law to the big digital platforms as strictly as their predecessors. So in terms of antitrust, I don't see any controversy between the United States and Europe on how we apply the law," he said.

The ATT tool lets iPhone and iPad users decide which apps can track their activity. Digital advertising and mobile gaming companies complained it made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Apple's platforms.

"While we are disappointed with today's decision, the French Competition Authority has not required any specific changes to ATT," Apple said in a statement.

Coeuré told reporters the regulator had not spelled out how Apple should change its app, but that it was up to the company to make sure it now complied with the ruling.

The compliance process could take some time, he added, because Apple was waiting for rulings on regulators in Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania who are also investigating the ATT tool. The French case, which covered the period 2021 to 2023, was triggered by complaints from several associations for online advertisers, publishers and internet networks accusing Apple of abusing its market power.

"While the objective pursued by ATT is not in itself open to criticism, the way it is implemented is neither necessary nor proportionate to Apple's stated objective of protecting personal data," the regulator said in a statement.

It added that the privacy tool "particularly penalised smaller publishers," as they depend to a large extent on the collection of third-party data to fund their businesses.

Alliance Digitale, the Syndicat des Regies Internet (SRI), the Union des Entreprises de Conseil et d'Achat Média (Udecam) and the Groupement des Éditeurs de Services en Ligne, which had complained to the French watchdog, said the decision was a significant victory for advertisers.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, France, Antitrust, App Tracking
Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI-Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman
Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Colour Options, Key Specifications Confirmed

Related Stories

Apple Hit With $162 Million French Antitrust Fine Over Privacy Tool
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dolby Cinema is Coming to These Theatres in Six Indian Cities
  2. Apple Intelligence for iPhone Comes to India With iOS 18.4 Update
  3. Poco C71 India Launch Date, Design, Price Range, Key Features Confirmed
  4. Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t Launched With Massive Batteries
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Familiar Design
  6. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units
  7. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Apple Intelligence Comes to Apple Vision Pro With visionOS 2.4 Update
  9. Apple's Planned Health App Could Let You Chat With an AI Doctor
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A5 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 13T With Compact Form Factor Officially Teased to Launch Soon: Expected Specifications
  3. iOS 19 to Bring ‘Glassy’ Effects, Consistent User Interface Dynamics to iPhone: Mark Gurman
  4. OpenAI Expands GPT-4o-Powered Image Generation Feature in ChatGPT to All Users
  5. Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  6. Poco C71 India Launch Set for April 4; Design, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  7. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Colour Options, Key Specifications Confirmed
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Reportedly Plans to Double iPhone Production in India This Year
  9. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Launch in April in Vietnam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »