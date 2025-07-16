The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The new teaser of The Girlfriend is out on Amazon Prime, with the release date being confirmed on September 10, 2025. Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke are leading the cast. This series will have six episodes based on Michelle Frances' Novel The Girlfriend, in which a Woman named Laura has it all, the glam, a husband and a charming son. Things begin to change when his son brings home his girlfriend.

When and Where to Watch The Girlfriend?

Cast and Crew of The Girlfriend

Directed by Andrea Harkin and Robin Wright, based on Michelle Frances's NoveL and produced by Nick Brown, Gabbie Asher and others. The star cast includes Laurie Davidson, Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, Waleed Zuaiter, Francesca Corney, Anna Chancellor, Tanya Moodie, Karen Hanthorn, Nathan Hall, Lena Bayon, Akshay Shah and others.

The Storyline

The Girlfriend is based on Michelle Frances's novel, which is covered in six episodes. It follows the life of a woman named Laura, played by Robin Wright, who has everything: the glam, the money and everything a successful woman can have, along with a husband and a son named Daniel. Her life changes when her son gets his girlfriend Cookie, at home—a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction between Laura and Cookie, Laura is convinced that Cookie is hiding something. So the episodes cover Laura trying to find out if Cookie is a social manipulator or if she is just paranoid. The truth unveils as you watch.

Reception

