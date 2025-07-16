Technology News
English Edition

The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Girlfriend is a new series set to release on Amazon Prime, based on Michelle Frances' novel. It will release on September 10, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 July 2025 13:26 IST
The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

stream on Amazon Prime from September 10, 2025

Highlights
  • The Girlfriend is based on Michelle France's novel, covering the story of
  • Laura has it all: the glam, the name, the family. Her life alters when he
  • She is skeptical about whether her Girlfriend is in love or just her way
Advertisement

The new teaser of The Girlfriend is out on Amazon Prime, with the release date being confirmed on September 10, 2025. Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke are leading the cast. This series will have six episodes based on Michelle Frances' Novel The Girlfriend, in which a Woman named Laura has it all, the glam, a husband and a charming son. Things begin to change when his son brings home his girlfriend.

When and Where to Watch The Girlfriend?

Based on Michelle Frances' novel, The Girlfriend is set to stream on Amazon Prime from September 10, 2025.

Cast and Crew of The Girlfriend

Directed by Andrea Harkin and Robin Wright, based on Michelle Frances's NoveL and produced by Nick Brown, Gabbie Asher and others. The star cast includes Laurie Davidson, Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, Waleed Zuaiter, Francesca Corney, Anna Chancellor, Tanya Moodie, Karen Hanthorn, Nathan Hall, Lena Bayon, Akshay Shah and others.

The Storyline

The Girlfriend is based on Michelle Frances's novel, which is covered in six episodes. It follows the life of a woman named Laura, played by Robin Wright, who has everything: the glam, the money and everything a successful woman can have, along with a husband and a son named Daniel. Her life changes when her son gets his girlfriend Cookie, at home—a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction between Laura and Cookie, Laura is convinced that Cookie is hiding something. So the episodes cover Laura trying to find out if Cookie is a social manipulator or if she is just paranoid. The truth unveils as you watch.

Reception

The Girlfriend is all set to release on Amazon Prime on September 10, 2025. It is a story of a woman who gets paranoid when her son introduces her Girlfriend, as she subjects her identity to a lie and predicts she may be hiding something.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Girlfriend, Michelle Frances, Novel, OTT Release, Amazon Prime
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Curved Display Phones in India (July 2025): OnePlus 13, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and More
CyberPowerPC India Announces Launch of Esports Masterclass Series in Navi Mumbai
The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
  2. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Review: Flip Phone Perfection?
  3. Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Launched
  4. Over 75,000 Employees Fired in 2025: These Firms Conducted Mass Layoffs
  5. Apple's iPhone Fold Could Sport This Crease-Free Screen From Samsung
  6. iQOO Z10R With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Gearing Up to Launch Three Tablets, Galaxy A17 5G Phone in India
  8. LG Launches OLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs in India With These Features
  9. iPhone 17 Tipped to Get This Advanced Apple Chipset
  10. Lava Agni 4 Design, Key Specifications, and India Pricing Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Free 1-Year AI Pro Subscription for Students in India: How to Get It
  2. Mistral Releases Voxtral, Its First Open-Source Speech Generation AI Models With Native Language Understanding
  3. iPhone 17 Said to Get Upgraded Chipset, Could Offer 8GB of RAM
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S11 Series and Galaxy A17 5G Tipped to Launch in India
  5. Lava Agni 4 Said to Launch in India Soon; Design, Key Specifications and Pricing Leaked
  6. Apple to Equip iPhone Fold With Samsung Display's Crease-Free Screen: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Developing New Technologies to Bring Back S-Pen in Future Galaxy Z Fold Models: Report
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming to Apple Silicon-Powered Mac on July 17
  10. Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »