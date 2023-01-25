Technology News
Twitter homepage includes two timeline tabs — “For You” and “Following.”

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 January 2023 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk recently revealed that Twitter was working on bringing this change

Highlights
  • Twitter users will soon be able to customise position of tabs
  • Its working on allowing users to bookmark tweets from details page
  • Twitter recently effectively banned third-party clients from its platform

Twitter has altered the way the “For You” and “Following” timeline tabs on its homepage function. It announced on Wednesday that the Web version of the social media platform will now remember the timeline a user was last on. On their return to the site, the user will be greeted by the timeline tab they had last opened. This feature will soon make its way to the iOS and Android versions of Twitter. The Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform had been defaulting to the 'For You' tab when users returned to the site.

Twitter announced Wednesday that Twitter for Web will return users to the “For you” or “Following” tabs, depending on the tab they had last opened before exiting. Twitter CEO Elon Musk had recently shared the social media platform's intentions to introduce these changes soon. Twitter says that this change will soon also be reflected in the iOS and Android versions of Twitter.

Musk also revealed that Twitter was working on giving users the ability to customise the positions of timeline tabs in the app. Currently, the “For You” tab sits on the top left-hand side of the homepage, with the “Following” tab next to it on the right. He also announced that Twitter users can now bookmark tweets directly from the tweet details page. The app will soon include support for displaying the number of users who have bookmarked a particular tweet.

Another new feature will soon be making its way to Twitter as well. It is working on automatically translating and recommending tweets to users in other countries. Musk revealed that tweets will be translated before being recommended to users.

Twitter has seen a lot of changes ever since Musk's takeover in October last year. A recent update to its developer terms has reportedly banned all third-party clients on the microblogging platform. This move has effectively killed popular clients like Tweetbot, Twitterrific, and Fenix. Several developers have already announced that they are halting development on their applications.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter for Web, Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter
Comment
 
 

