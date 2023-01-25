Twitter has altered the way the “For You” and “Following” timeline tabs on its homepage function. It announced on Wednesday that the Web version of the social media platform will now remember the timeline a user was last on. On their return to the site, the user will be greeted by the timeline tab they had last opened. This feature will soon make its way to the iOS and Android versions of Twitter. The Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform had been defaulting to the 'For You' tab when users returned to the site.

Twitter announced Wednesday that Twitter for Web will return users to the “For you” or “Following” tabs, depending on the tab they had last opened before exiting. Twitter CEO Elon Musk had recently shared the social media platform's intentions to introduce these changes soon. Twitter says that this change will soon also be reflected in the iOS and Android versions of Twitter.

Were any of you (all of you) asking for your timeline to default to where you left it last?



Starting today on web, if you close Twitter on the “For you” or “Following” tabs, you will return to whichever timeline you had open last. iOS and Android coming soon! https://t.co/uKz9DpNRux — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 24, 2023

Musk also revealed that Twitter was working on giving users the ability to customise the positions of timeline tabs in the app. Currently, the “For You” tab sits on the top left-hand side of the homepage, with the “Following” tab next to it on the right. He also announced that Twitter users can now bookmark tweets directly from the tweet details page. The app will soon include support for displaying the number of users who have bookmarked a particular tweet.

Another new feature will soon be making its way to Twitter as well. It is working on automatically translating and recommending tweets to users in other countries. Musk revealed that tweets will be translated before being recommended to users.

Twitter has seen a lot of changes ever since Musk's takeover in October last year. A recent update to its developer terms has reportedly banned all third-party clients on the microblogging platform. This move has effectively killed popular clients like Tweetbot, Twitterrific, and Fenix. Several developers have already announced that they are halting development on their applications.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.