Technology News

Viber Introduces AI-Powered Message Summary Feature for Users

Viber’s AI feature is being rolled out in the US, the Philippines, Ukraine, Japan, Bulgaria, and Poland.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 16:53 IST
Viber Introduces AI-Powered Message Summary Feature for Users

Photo Credit: Viber

Viber’s AI chat summary content does not include any identifiers beyond usernames

Highlights
  • Viber’s AI feature can summarise up to 100 unread messages in a chat
  • The feature is only available for group chats at the moment
  • Viber said it will expand the features to other regions soon
Advertisement

Viber, or Rakuten Viber, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature for users. The cross-platform instant messaging platform is offering a chat summarisation feature that will allow users to get up-to-date with unread messages with a brief summary using AI. The feature is being rolled out to select regions, and the company has revealed that it plans to expand it to more regions soon. Notably, Google offers a similar feature with its Gemini AI where it allows users to get Google Chat conversation summaries in Spaces.

The announcement was made by Rakuten, the parent company of Viber, via a press release. The company revealed that the AI feature is powered by OpenAI's GPT models. The chat summary feature is currently only available in group chats, and not in individual conversations. The company said, “The AI summarizer extracts the most important parts of a user's group conversations and, in an instant, concisely conveys in bullet points what has been discussed.”

As per the company, the AI can summarise up to 100 unread messages. When a user enters a group chat with multiple unread messages, they will be prompted to receive an optional summary of the missed part of the conversation. If the user clicks on the icon, the AI will send a message with the key portions of the conversation conveyed in bullet points. The company said that this feature will save users' time in scrolling up to go through multiple messages to understand the context of the situation. It will also help in not missing any important conversations.

To protect privacy, the feature will not include any identifiers in its summary beyond usernames. As a result, specific conversations cannot be externally connected to any group members. The company also reassured that Viber does not access or save conversations or summaries on its servers, ensuring the privacy and data security of users. For reference, this feature works similarly to the conversation summary feature in Google Chat in Spaces, which was introduced last year.

Currently, the feature is being rolled out to the US, the Philippines, Ukraine, Japan, Bulgaria, and Poland. The company said more countries and regions will get the feature soon. The AI chat summary feature is available on both Android and iOS and supports more than 50 languages.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Viber, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18, But That Might Come at a Cost
Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision

Related Stories

Viber Introduces AI-Powered Message Summary Feature for Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series With 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Teasers Give First Look at Design, Charging Details
  3. Realme P1 5G
  4. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
  5. Google's Pixel 9 Series Could Get Emergency Satellite Connectivity Feature
  6. Samsung Takes Top Phonemaker Spot From Apple as iPhone Shipments Drop: IDC
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Tipped to Launch in Second-Half of 2024
  8. Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18
  9. Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model Unveiled by Elon Musk's xAI
#Latest Stories
  1. Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision
  2. Viber Introduces AI-Powered Message Summary Feature for Users
  3. Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18, But That Might Come at a Cost
  4. Huawei Renames Its P Series to Pura; Huawei Pura 70 Officially Teased
  5. Apple Loses Top Phonemaker Spot to Samsung as iPhone Shipments Drop, IDC Says
  6. Elon Musk’s xAI Unveils Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model in Preview, To Compete With GPT-4 Vision and Gemini Pro 1.5
  7. Square Enix Aims to Release Third Game in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy by 2027
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get 125W Fast Charging, Design Seemingly Teased
  9. OnePlus Pad 2 Launch Timeline Tipped; May be Unveiled in Second-Half of 2024
  10. Realme P1 5G, P1 Pro 5G With Phoenix Design, 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »