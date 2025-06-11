Itel Zeno 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It has a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The handset is equipped with several AI features, including Aivana, Itel's AI Voice Assistant. It comes with support for dual 5G SIMs. The company claims that the Zeno 5G will offer a five-year lag-free fluency experience.

Itel Zeno 5G Price in India, Colour Options, Availability

Itel Zeno 5G price in India is set at Rs. 10,299 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option, and is currently available for purchase exclusively through Amazon. Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount when purchasing the phone. It comes in Calx Titanium, Shadow Black, and Wave Green shades.

Itel adds that buyers can also enjoy free screen replacement services within the first 100 days from the day of purchase.

Itel Zeno 5G Specifications, Features

The Itel Zeno 5G boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda MN228 glass protection. The smartphone is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports virtual RAM expansion to up to an additional 4GB. The storage can be extended to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Itel Zeno 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture alongside a light sensor at the back. The rear camera supports 2K video recording at 30fps. The handset has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Itel equips the Zeno 5G with AI features like Ask AI and Aivana, which is the company's AI Voice Assistant. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and an IR blaster. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 7.8mm in thickness.

