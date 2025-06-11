Technology News
English Edition

Itel Zeno 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India

Itel Zeno 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 10:49 IST
Itel Zeno 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Zeno 5G comes in Calx Titanium, Shadow Black and Wave Green colour options

Highlights
  • Itel Zeno 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset has an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build
  • The Itel Zeno 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Itel Zeno 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It has a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The handset is equipped with several AI features, including Aivana, Itel's AI Voice Assistant. It comes with support for dual 5G SIMs. The company claims that the Zeno 5G will offer a five-year lag-free fluency experience.

Itel Zeno 5G Price in India, Colour Options, Availability

Itel Zeno 5G price in India is set at Rs. 10,299 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option, and is currently available for purchase exclusively through Amazon. Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount when purchasing the phone. It comes in Calx Titanium, Shadow Black, and Wave Green shades.

Itel adds that buyers can also enjoy free screen replacement services within the first 100 days from the day of purchase.

Itel Zeno 5G Specifications, Features

The Itel Zeno 5G boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda MN228 glass protection. The smartphone is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports virtual RAM expansion to up to an additional 4GB. The storage can be extended to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Itel Zeno 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture alongside a light sensor at the back. The rear camera supports 2K video recording at 30fps. The handset has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well. 

Itel equips the Zeno 5G with AI features like Ask AI and Aivana, which is the company's AI Voice Assistant. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and an IR blaster. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 7.8mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel Zeno 5G

Itel Zeno 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel Zeno 5G, Itel Zeno 5G Price in India, Itel Zeno 5G India Launch, Itel Zeno 5G Features, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Date Leaked: Expected Specifications
Itel Zeno 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing' Sale in India: Check All Offers
  2. Google Releases Android 16 for Pixel Devices With These New Features
  3. Itel Zeno 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 Could Launch
  5. Realme Announces Limited-Time Discounts on Realme GT 7 Series in India
  6. Android 16 Update Is Coming Soon - Here's What to Expect
  7. Google Rolls Out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update With These New Features
  8. Xcode 26 Will Let Developers Write Code With ChatGPT and Other AI Models
  9. Motorola Edge 60 With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Releases o3-Pro Reasoning-Focused AI Model, Comes With Improved Capabilities and Tool Use
  2. Google's June 2025 Pixel Drop Brings AI Sticker Generation to Gboard, Pixel VIPs Widget and Camera Hints
  3. Nintendo Switch 2 Sets Record, Sells Over 3.5 Million Units in First Four Days of Launch
  4. Vivo T4 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera Launched in India
  5. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update With Support for Connected Displays, Flexible Window Tiling Released
  6. Android 16 With Support for Live Activities, Advanced Protection Rolling Out for Pixel Devices
  7. Itel Zeno 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Date Leaked: Expected Specifications
  9. NASA Slightly Raises Odds of Asteroid Hitting the Moon in 2032 After Updated JWST Data
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Near-Infrared View of Sombrero Galaxy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »