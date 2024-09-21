Technology News
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays: Report

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are the most expensive smartphones to feature 60Hz displays, but their successors might arrive with notable upgrades.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 September 2024 19:00 IST
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The successor to the iPhone 16 (pictured) might sport an OLED display with ProMotion

  • Apple's purported iPhone 17 could feature a 120Hz OLED screen
  • Currently, only Pro models are equipped with ProMotion displays
  • The iPhone 17 series is expected to arrive in H2 2025
Apple launched the iPhone 16 series of smartphones at the company's 'It's Glowtime' hardware launch event on September 9. While handsets just went on sale in India and several other markets on Friday, details of Apple's purported iPhone 17 series, which is expected to debut in the second half of 2025, have already surfaced online. In line with previous predictions, a market analyst says that Apple's next generation iPhone models will support a display feature that was currently limited to Pro models.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) Display Supply Chain Consultants' Ross Young said (via GSMArena) that the successors to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus — expected to debut as the iPhone 17 and redesigned iPhone 17 Slim — will be equipped with upgraded displays with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz.

While Apple introduced its 120Hz ProMotion on its smartphones with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, the company's recent models are equipped with LTPO AMOLED screens that enable functionality like the always on display feature that arrived with the iPhone 14 Pro and newer models.

If Young's claim is accurate, the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Slim could be the first non-Pro models from the company to be equipped with displays that have a high refresh rate. Even the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature 60Hz displays, while several cheaper Android smartphones that are five times cheaper than the base iPhone 16 model offer a higher refresh rate.

While the iPhone 16 lineup offers a few incremental hardware improvements over last year's models, the purported iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to arrive with more RAM — the iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with 12GB of RAM and a vapour chamber cooling system. Both the Pro models could also feature a new 2nm chipset from Apple, built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) next year.

