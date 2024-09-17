WhatsApp for Android is getting a new feature that will allow users to mention others on their status updates, as per a feature tracker. The status update mentions feature is said to be private, so only the uploader and the users mentioned will be able to see it. The functionality of the feature is said to be similar to Instagram Stories, where the mentioned user is notified about the status update. Notably, the instant messaging platform is also working on the Meta AI voice mode feature, as per a report.

According to a post by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.3 update. The feature is currently not visible so the users who have signed up for the Google Beta Programme will not be able to test it out.

WhatsApp status update mentions feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on a screenshot shared by the feature tracker, the new option only impacts the status update process. At present, the feature does not allow users to tag others. However, it is said that with this update, users will be able to tag the saved contacts. The screenshot dubs the feature as “mentions”.

The mention icon, represented with an ‘@' can be seen placed on the text field before the send button. Another screenshot shares the details of the feature and states that the mentioned user will get a message from the user highlighting that they've been mentioned. They are also said to receive a notification about the same. Once mentioned, users can view the status and can also reshare it.

After updating the status, the mentioned user's name will appear underneath the user's name. However, since the feature is private, only the user and the mentioned individual will be able to see it. This way, users can privately mention someone to whom they want to show the status, without letting everyone else about it.

Separately, WhatsApp is also reported to be working on the Meta AI voice mode feature. The feature, a two-way voice communication mode with artificial intelligence (AI), is said to arrive with multiple voice options. Some of these are said to have a US accent, while others might have a UK accent. Additionally, the report claims that Meta will also add a few public figures' voices, although the names were not revealed.